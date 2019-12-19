Brexit brings art of negotiating into focus at Maximiti

Maximiti, a firm of commercial negotiators says the PM's tough Brexit stance should see renewed interest in the role of a skilled negotiator for SMEs .

PRESTWICH, MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most successful SMEs owners believe that they are good negotiators and believe that this is why they have built successful businesses over many years.In reality, however, they may be good at organising or inspiring or have a specialised product or deliver a high quality service but they fail to understand that there is a vast gulf between their ability to seal a deal and that of an experienced negotiator to deliver the best deal.Norman Younger, director and founder of Maximiti says that the lesson of Boris Johnson is to focus and be prepared to walk but that steely approach is something that SME owners are all too often unable to do due to their emotional attachment to a project or simply because they are scared of calling their opponent's bluff."We're hoping to build on the renewed interest in how the PM succeeded to such a an extent and have already relaunched our website to give more prominence to our negotiating division", says Younger, himself a trained negotiator who enjoys getting his teeth stuck in on behalf of clients."Early on I ask them whether they can face deadlock - and it really focuses their mind as to what is at stake" he continues.Younger concludes by noting that perhaps the time has come for the role of the external negotiator to be seen as one would look into engaging a solicitor or surveyor - a professional who is worth his or her money, often many times over.

Don't be scared of dealock when negotiating



