Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2019 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Radiopharmaceuticals Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025”Added.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2019 - 2025

New Market Study, Report "Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025" Has been Added on WiseGuyReports.com.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Radiopharmaceuticals Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Radiopharmaceuticals Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Radiopharmaceuticals market is valued at 4900 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Radiopharmaceuticals market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

In the last several years, global market of Radiopharmaceuticals developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 8.02% for the sales. In 2016, global revenue of Radiopharmaceuticals is nearly 4546 M USD; the sale is about 130 M Dose.

The classification of Radiopharmaceuticals includes Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes. The proportion of Diagnostic Radioisotopes in 2016 is about 89.22%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. The Therapeutic Radioisotopes is enjoying more and more market share.

Radiopharmaceuticals are widely used in Oncology, Cardiology and Other disease diagnosis and treatment. The most of radiopharmaceuticals is used in Oncology, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 62.63%.

This report studies the global market size of Radiopharmaceuticals in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Radiopharmaceuticals in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Radiopharmaceuticals market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Radiopharmaceuticals market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716989-global-radiopharmaceuticals-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Diagnostic Radioisotopes

Therapeutic Radioisotopes

Market size by End User

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan



Key Stakeholders

Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturers

Radiopharmaceuticals Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Radiopharmaceuticals Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3716989-global-radiopharmaceuticals-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size

2.1.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bracco Imaging

11.1.1 Bracco Imaging Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Bracco Imaging Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Bracco Imaging Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

11.1.5 Bracco Imaging Recent Development

11.2 Bayer

11.2.1 Bayer Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Bayer Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Bayer Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

11.2.5 Bayer Recent Development

and more

Continued….





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.