Kitchen Sinks Market 2019 - Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Kitchen Sinks Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Kitchen Sinks Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Kitchen Sinks market is valued at 2310 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2990 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

Kitchen Sinks is a sink in a kitchen, used for washing dishes and preparing food.

The Kitchen Sinks mainly includes Stainless Steel Sinks and Ceramic Sinks. The Stainless Steel Sinks occupies most part of the production, which is 54.39% in 2016.

Currently, almost all kitchens need Kitchen Sinks, and the size of the market for decoration grew rapidly, at the same time, kitchen is the heart of the home, so the demand has a stable growth rate. The global sales of Kitchen Sinks in 2016 have been over 22871 K Units, and will increase to 29186 K Units in 2022

The technology of the Kitchen Sinks is not difficult. And the big manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand.

The price is decreasing at a stable speed, and high quality means high price. Price between different manufactures has gradient.

In the future, the growing safety awareness will play an important role in the development of the Kitchen Sinks. In the future, if any company wants to enter into the industry, the new type of product will be an important feature. We forecast that the global Kitchen Sinks market will average grow at of 3.65% from 2016 to 2022.

And China will be more and more important in the industry, due to the high speed of economy development.

This report focuses on Kitchen Sinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kitchen Sinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Franke

Moen

BLANCO

Elkay Manufacturing

Teka

Kohler

Kindred

Baekjo

OULIN

JOMOO

Primy

GORLDE

Morning

SONATA

Prussia

Bonke

Hccp

Gabalu

Dongpeng Holding

Segment by Type

Stainless Steel Sinks

Ceramic Sinks

Others

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Segment by Regions

North America

United States

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

Kitchen Sinks Manufacturers

Kitchen Sinks Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Kitchen Sinks Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

