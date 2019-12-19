Jury Awards $202 Million Verdict in Drinking-and-Driving Accident

Tampa attorneys Dereck Capaz and Andres Oliveros represent a mother and son who suffered life-altering injuries following a drunk-driving accident.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, HILLSBOROUGH, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Highlands County jury recently awarded a verdict of more than $202 Million Dollars to the plaintiffs involved in a devastating drunk-driving accident. Tampa plaintiff attorneys Dereck Capaz and Andres Oliveros represented Isamar Gonzalez, a twenty-five-year-old young mother, along with her four-year-old son Ezekiel in the automobile negligence lawsuit. (Isamar Garcia, individually and as parent and natural guardian of minor son, E.G. vs. Ricardo Espildora, Case No. 2016-CA-033).In November 2015, when Ms. Gonzalez was nine months pregnant, a drunk driver plowed into the passenger side of her vehicle, causing her to become trapped inside with the vehicle door encroaching upon her pregnant abdomen and requiring extrication using the "jaws of life." The severe impact left Ms. Gonzalez with debilitating injuries and her then-unborn child in critical condition due to placenta abruption. Baby Ezekiel was delivered via emergency c-section but not before enduring a profound lack of oxygen and loss of blood and nutrients causing him to suffer irreversible brain damage. Since his birth, four-year-old Ezekiel has required constant medical care and multiple hospitalizations for his ongoing medical conditions. Medical experts expect that Ezekiel will require 24/7 care for the duration of his life.This past week, a jury awarded Ms. Gonzalez and her son $202,230,000.00 for their damages. Despite being noted as the third largest jury verdict in Florida this year, Ms. Gonzalez has emphasized that this pursuit was never about the money. Instead, the young mother stated, "It was all for Ezekiel," her baby and his fight for justice. Moreover, this process was about the hearts that have been touched and the lives that will forever be changed because of their story.When asked if such a high verdict was expected, attorney Capaz responded: "There is no dollar amount that could ever make this family whole again. Nevertheless, it is clear that the jury appreciated the strength of Isamar and the overwhelming effect that her motherly presence has on Ezekiel." Attorney Oliveros further stated that, "while nothing can turn back time to allow Ezekiel to live a carefree and innocent life and nothing can ever replace the life Ms. Gonzalez should have experienced as a young, first-time mother, there is satisfaction in the fact that members of the Sebring community were able to see life through the eyes of the clients and those community members showed empathy to this family's devastating loss and placed an exorbitant value on the life that they are now living."Despite each and every difficulty, Ms. Gonzalez and her family simply remain thankful for the miracle of life and each day they are given.Tampa Personal Injury Accident LawyersThe Capaz Law Firm focuses its Tampa practice in the areas of civil litigation and plaintiff's personal injury, including tractor-trailer and truck accidents, automobile accidents and other serious accidents involving catastrophic injuries and damages. For more information about the Capaz Law Firm, visit www.capazlaw.com or call 813-440-2700 to schedule a free initial consultation with attorney Dereck Capaz.The law firm of Andres N. Oliveros, P.A. focuses its practice exclusively on personal injury and wrongful death matters, including drunk-driving automobile accidents and other cases involving large damages. For more information about Andres N. Oliveros, visit www.oliveroslaw.com or call 813-915-5412 to schedule a free initial consultation.Related links



