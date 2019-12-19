Smart Sports Fitness Tracker Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Smart Sports Fitness Tracker Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Talking about the Smart Sports Fitness Tracker, this is a sports device which is attached to the user’s body to detect different functions of the users. Such devices are portable and can carry out different tasks, just like smartphones. Some of the significant features of such devices are real-time fitness tracking, heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and activity tracking. These devices are designed and developed to offer the users valuable insights about their health. The device can be used in various sports, for example, tennis, basketball, football, golf, and others.

These devices can be connected to smartphones and computers through Bluetooth technology. The rising trend of wearing fitness tracking equipment, growing awareness about various health-related problems, and increasing demand for a device that can continuously monitor health are some of the critical factors that can positively influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising benefits of fitness trackers and the increasing popularity of smart gadgets are also anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., from the year 2019 to 2025.

On the other side, the rapid technological development in this industry has motivated the key players to introduce more advanced and stylish Smart Sports Fitness Trackers. This will create a lot of opportunities for market growth. Besides, the growing trend of IoT- Internet of Things ecosystem is also projected to offer better market growth opportunities in the coming years. The smart devices are now becoming more user-friendly with time. This has increased the demand for such devices among people. However, the high cost of the devices may affect market growth.

Market key player are covered:

Apple

Fitbit

Nike

Fossil Group

Garmin International

Samsung

Sony

LG

Motorola Mobility

Market Segmentation Overview

The global market for Smart Sports Fitness Trackers is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and geography. Speaking about the product type-based market segmentation, this particular segment includes chest strap, wrist-based fitness trackers, and others. As per the market experts, the wrist-based sport fitness trackers product segment is anticipated to cover maximum market share in the coming years. Wrist-based products are stylish and comfortable to wear. These types of products are extensively used by younger generations. Coming to the application-based segment, this covers sports retailers, online retailers, supermarket & hypermarkets, and others. The online retailers' market segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

Regional Market Segmentation Overview

The global Smart Sports Fitness Trackers market, geographically, is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America. Apart from the region, the global market is also segmented on the basis of the country. So, based on country, it is split into India, Russia, Southeast Asia, South and North America, China, GCC Countries, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, France, Germany, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines and more. As per the latest market report, North America’s regional market is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The reason behind this is rising awareness about the health and increasing demand for smart devices.

Industry News

In November 2019, Fitbit informed that the company has signed a definitive agreement with Google, to be acquired by Google with a value of USD7.35 per share. At this rate, the total equity value will be around USD 2.1 billion.

In November 2019, Fitbit rolled out a new OS update for its smartwatches.

