HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

According to a report, the global HVAC Rental Equipment market is expected to gain huge growth in the coming years. HVAC rental equipment is primarily used in the commercial buildings, and industrial facilities for heating or cooling their spaces. The consumers choose the HVAC rental services owing to the cost constraints or short duration requirements of the equipment. The food and beverage industry highly relies on HVAC equipment to maintain the prescribed temperature levels for food safety.

The HVAC rental equipment industry is gaining prominence because it offers an emergency backup or a contingency plan to counter seasonal variations in temperatures and this is one of the key factors anticipating the growth of the market size of the HVAC Rental Equipment market in the coming years. The report also talks about the key factors influencing the growth of the HVAC equipment market, while looking into the opportunities and challenges being faced by top players in this market.

The global HVAC Rental Equipment market was valued at 990 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

Market key player are covered:

Aggreko

Ingersoll-Rand

Johnson Controls

United Rentals

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

Market Segmentation

The global market for HVAC rental equipment has been segregated into type and application. On the basis of the type, the market has been segregated into Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into Industrial, Commercial and Residential.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of global HVAC rental equipment market will provide a detailed understanding of the region-wise developments. The global market has been analysed across the regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. America, which has been leading the HVAC rental equipment industry, is likely to lead the same in the coming years as well. The report also discusses region-wise in-depth insight of 2019 global HVAC rental equipment market by covering all important parameters. The report also studies the expected future market size of the equipment market by analysing historical data and future prospect in this report.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global HVAC rental equipment market is widely studied in the report with a detailed emphasis on the recent developments and plans of the top players who are operating in the market. All the players in the report are studied on the basis of their key factors such as market share, market growth, company size, and production volume among many others.

