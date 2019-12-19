Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health , Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor event:

J.P. Morgan 38th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Monday, January 13, 2020, which will include a presentation by Mr. Gorevic at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc Health

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, the integrated services from Teladoc Health include telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and in more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Patrick Feeley

Vice President, Investor Relations

914-265-7925

pfeeley@teladochealth.com

Media Contact:

Courtney McLeod

Teladoc Health

914-265-6789

cmcleod@teladochealth.com



