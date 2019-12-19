Vietnam : Technical Assistance Report-Report on the National Accounts Mission
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
Publication Date:
December 19, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
At the request of the General Statistics Office (GSO) of Vietnam, a technical assistance (TA) mission was conducted at the headquarters of the statistical office from April 8–12, 2019. The purpose of the mission was to evaluate the revised estimates of GDP, to ensure that the compilation process is aligned with the System of National Accounts 2008 (2008 SNA) and that the methodology employed for estimation is consistent and coherent.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/373
English
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513523521/1934-7685
Stock No:
1VNMEA2019003
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
16
