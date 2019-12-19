There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,269 in the last 365 days.

Vietnam : Technical Assistance Report-Report on the National Accounts Mission

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

December 19, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

At the request of the General Statistics Office (GSO) of Vietnam, a technical assistance (TA) mission was conducted at the headquarters of the statistical office from April 8–12, 2019. The purpose of the mission was to evaluate the revised estimates of GDP, to ensure that the compilation process is aligned with the System of National Accounts 2008 (2008 SNA) and that the methodology employed for estimation is consistent and coherent.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/373

English

Publication Date:

December 19, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513523521/1934-7685

Stock No:

1VNMEA2019003

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

16

