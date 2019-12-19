Vietnam : Technical Assistance Report-Report on the National Accounts Mission

Author/Editor:

December 19, 2019

At the request of the General Statistics Office (GSO) of Vietnam, a technical assistance (TA) mission was conducted at the headquarters of the statistical office from April 8–12, 2019. The purpose of the mission was to evaluate the revised estimates of GDP, to ensure that the compilation process is aligned with the System of National Accounts 2008 (2008 SNA) and that the methodology employed for estimation is consistent and coherent.