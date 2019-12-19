Packaging Machinery Market to reach USD 50.21 Billion by 2026; Increasing Adoption of Packaging Machinery to Boost Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Packaging Machinery Market Research Report Are Krones AG, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Coesia S.P.A, I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Salzgitter AG, Viking Masek Global Packaging, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Asian Packing Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Aagard Group, LLC, MG America.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Packaging Machinery Market size is predicted to reach USD 50.21 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3 % during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the market is the growing demand for packaging in the logistics & transportation sector. For instance, according to RCA in 2017, the global investment in industrial and logistics doubled in the last five years and reached a value of USD 126 billion. Additionally, the surge in logistics facilities around the world will create growth opportunities for the Packaging Machinery Market outlook in the forthcoming years.

According to the report published by Fortune Business Insights™ titled “ Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Machine Type (Bottling Line, Cartoning, Case Handling, Closing, Filling & Dosing, Form, Fill & Deal, Labelling, Decorating & Coding, Palletizing, Wrapping & Bundling, and Others), By End User (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Toiletries, Household, Industrial and Agricultural Chemicals and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size was valued at USD 38.95 billion in 2018.

The report on the Packaging Machinery Market focuses on exemplifying a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers revealing insights into all the significant developments of the market. It shares a complete overview of all the segments & parts of the market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is put together after extensive research followed by all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and industry developments.



Unveiling of New Automation Solution by Robert Bosch GmbH to Spur Business Opportunities

The launch of a new automation solution for SMEs by Robert Bosch GmbH is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in August 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH launched a new automation solution for SMEs, which has a production capacity of up to 150 packages per minute. This machine is an entry-level Pack 102 horizontal flow wrapper using a Fanuc Scara robot. Furthermore, the increasing demand for packaging in the logistics and transportation sector owing to the requirement for wrapping and bundling of goods and products will boost the Packaging Machinery Market share in the forthcoming years. The growing adoption of machinery and increasing demand for safely transported goods and products will further create new growth opportunities for the market. Also, the tremendous growth of the e-commerce industry will consequently aid the expansion of the market size in the foreseeable future.

Increasing Adoption of Packaging Machinery to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 12.33 billion in 2018. The Packaging Machinery Market is predicted to flourish during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of packaging machinery in the region. Furthermore, rising investment in the manufacturing sector will further propel growth in the region. The Middle East and Africa is predicted to grow rapidly in the foreseeable future owing to the enormous investments in the logistics and transportation industry from the governments of several countries. For instance, the government of Saudi Arabia launched a program named Vision 2030. The program is centered around investing huge funds on infrastructural and industrial development as well as tourism.



Furthermore, the market in Europe is predicted to grow at a slower pace in the forthcoming years owing to the lower adoption rate for new packaging machinery from the existing customers. For instance, companies that are using packaging machinery do not purchase new machines in a short time period, as the life span of packaging machinery is around 8 – 12 years. Hence, this factor is likely to hinder the growth of the market in North America and Europe.

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Packaging Machinery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Machine Type (Value) Bottling line Cartoning Case Handling Closing Filling & Dosing Form, Fill & Deal Labelling, Decorating & Coding Palletizing Wrapping & Bundling Others (Inspection Machines, Detecting and Check Weighing Machines, Specialty Machines, Etc.) By End User (Value) Food Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care and Toiletries Household, Industrial and Agricultural Chemicals Others (Garments, stationary, electronics, tobacco, etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



