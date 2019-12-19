Siyata Mobile Announces Uniden® UV350 Now Available via Ingram Micro for The Two Leading Carriers in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that for the first time, the Company can offer its Uniden ® UV350 and accessories via Ingram Micro in the United States to the two leading U.S. Tier 1 wireless carriers.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “We are very excited to now have commercial distribution for the UV350 at the two leading Tier 1 US carriers through our alliance with Ingram Micro in the United States. Ingram Micro is one of the largest telecom distributors in the US which allows Siyata to ensure that its products are made available across the nation for first responders and commercial fleet vehicles. We believe with these Tier 1 carriers and distribution channels now in place, the Company is in a position to significantly grow its revenue in 2020.”

The Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE is the world’s first and only in-vehicle connected cellular device with Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) that is compatible with “Band 14.” The Uniden® UV350 is an all-in-one, purpose-built in-vehicle Internet of Things (IoT) device to upgrade in-vehicle hardware as a smarter, more advanced solution to communicate, navigate and create efficiencies never seen before in the commercial fleet and vehicle market.

About the UV350

LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

The Uniden® UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information the Uniden® UV350 visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



