Iconic Brands to Host a Bellissima Tasting at King of Prussia Wegmans on Saturday, December 21, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Prosecco DOC Brut and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine will be available at tasting



Amityville, NY, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will be holding a tasting this Saturday, December 21, 2019 at King of Prussia Wegmans (1 Village Drive King of Prussia PA 19406) from 2-5 PM ET. The tasting will feature Prosecco DOC Brut and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, both of which are made with organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten free.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 101-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. It is one of the largest private companies in the U.S. with 49,000 employees and annual sales in 2018 of $9.2 billion. Iconic has a strong relationship with Wegmans and its Prosecco DOC Brut and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine are available in almost every Wegmans location, excluding the one store location in North Carolina.

Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic, stated, “We are very excited to host a tasting to showcase our growing brand while supporting Wegmans with our delicious Prosecco DOC Brut and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine. We have worked with Wegmans for the past year and have built a solid and mutually beneficial partnership that is gaining momentum. Wegmans has a great reputation with its customers and employees and is the ideal venue for our Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines. We strive to work with the best retailers and vendors to make sure our brands are accessible in stores. Our Bellissima beverages are also available online. If you are in the area, and of legal drinking age, we recommend stopping by King of Prussia Wegmans and giving our brand a try.”

The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made with organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten free.

To learn more about Bellissima products, recipes, and more, please use this link: http://bellissimaprosecco.com/

To purchase Bellissima beverages online, please use this link: https://www.splashwines.com/pages/bellissima .

Or visit your local wine merchant to purchase in store.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc., is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “Celebrity Branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made from Organic grapes and certified Vegan and Gluten Free.

Please visit the Company’s websites and follow it on social media.

Websites : iconicbrandsusa.com; bellissimaprosecco.com

Twitter : @IconicBrandsUS

Instagram : @IconicBrandsUSA; @BellissimaProsecco

About Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 101-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 22 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2019. The company was also ranked #1 for corporate reputation among the 100 most visible companies, according to the 2019 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® study.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, and Iconic cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Iconic or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Iconic disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com IR@iconicbrandsusa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.