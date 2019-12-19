Kratos Awarded $3 Million+ Contract for Aviation Trainer Enhancements by Australia Department of Defence

Trainer Upgrades Advance Australia Defence Helicopter Aircrew Training Simulation Center

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it was awarded a AUD $4,840,720.04 (approximately USD $3,300,000) contract by the Australia Department of Defence to deliver hardware, software and technical data package upgrades to their Kratos Maintenance Blended Reconfigurable Aviation Trainers (MBRATs) and CH-47F Chinook Avionics Trainer (CAT).



The CH-47F CAT is a High Fidelity Hands On Training System (HOTS) that provides full-task training through simulation of all avionics sub-systems and aircraft survivability equipment in an integrated configuration within a fully immersive physical environment. The CH-47F MBRAT blends a virtual immersive environment and spatial physical awareness with established CH-47F Chinook simulation software.

The enhanced MBRAT training capabilities enable the end user to increase student training throughput by enabling new training tasks to be performed on the upgraded MBRAT trainers and the CH-47F CAT simultaneously.

The CAT and MBRATs have enabled the Australian Department of Defence to establish a local CH-47F Chinook maintenance training center of excellence for the Australian military. Previously, maintenance training had been conducted in the United States, but with Kratos MBRATs and CAT the Australian Defence Force (ADF) is now self-sufficient in this regard.

“As the global demand for training continues to increase, Kratos is expanding its training footprint to support the demanding and complex training requirements of the U.S. and its allies worldwide by applying advanced technologies like those incorporated in the MBRAT and CAT,” said Jose Diaz, Senior Vice President of Kratos Training Solutions.

Kratos develops advanced, affordable training solutions for U.S. and allied forces that enhance learning retention and increase warfighter readiness. Kratos is driving innovation in military simulation and training programs by integrating the latest immersive technologies with its blended learning content and open architecture simulation systems for air, ground, maritime and soon space domains.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 30, 2018, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fadeea7b-38ef-4093-aeb7-08584ac48b50

Kratos Maintenance Blended Reconfigurable Aviation Trainers MBRAT



