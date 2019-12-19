Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Release of Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR), or the "Company", today announced that it has released its first Corporate Responsibility Report, which covers the operating year 2018. The report details the Company’s efforts across several areas of impact including health, safety, environmental, social, and governance factors, and its performance relative to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (“IPIECA”) suggested reporting indicators.



“The release of our first Corporate Responsibility Report is a further indication of our commitment as a company to meeting obligations to our employees, our shareholders, and the communities in which we work,” said Mr. Robert E. Rasmus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush Inc. “We look forward to sharing our progress in all addressed areas in the years to come, and to working every day on improving on the benchmarks we have set in this first report.”

The report covers all of the Company’s operations, facilities and job sites, in oil and gas basins across the United States including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Mid-Con, and others. Hi-Crush Inc. will update its Corporate Responsibility Report annually, to enhance stakeholder communication and report its progress in meeting sustainability goals. The full Corporate Responsibility Report can be viewed at www.hicrushinc.com/responsibility.

About Hi-Crush Inc.

Hi-Crush Inc. is a fully-integrated provider of proppant and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, offering frac sand production, advanced wellsite storage systems, flexible last mile services, and innovative software for real-time visibility and management across the entire supply chain. Our strategic suite of solutions provides operators and service companies in all major U.S. oil and gas basins with the ability to build safety, reliability and efficiency into every completion.

Investor contact:

Caldwell Bailey, Manager, Investor Relations

Marc Silverberg, ICR

ir@hicrushinc.com

(713) 980-6270

Source: Hi-Crush Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.