Body Scrub Industry 2019 Global Share, Trends, Market Demand, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2025

Body Scrub Market 2019

Body scrub is a type cosmetic preparation that has exfoliating properties and it can cleanse the skin of any impurities. To apply the scrub, the skin must e softened first with water. The scrub removes dry cells and other unwanted compounds from the body to give skin a natural glow. The global body scrub market is expected to build its reputation on that and take the market ahead in the coming years.

Several factors like growing inclination towards natural and organic product, rising investment in research & development, intense competition among market players, and others are expected to take the global body scrub market forward.

Market by Top Body Scrub Manufacturers, this report covers

Majestic Pure

First Botany Cosmeceuticals

Neutrogena

Exfoliating

Tree Hut

St. Ives

Jergens

Soap & Glory

Bath & Body Works

Victoria's Secreat

Origins

The Body Shop

Bliss

C. Booth

Segmentation:

Product and application are two regions in which the global body scrub market can be segmented. These two segments carry ample information regarding growth factors and a proper understanding of them could increase profit margin.

Based on the type, the global body scrub market can be segmented into organic/natural, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and others. All these segments are gaining substantial traction to make sure the market gets a holistic growth.

Based on the application, the global body scrub market can be segmented into dry skin, normal skin, oil skin, combination skin, and sensitive skin.These segments are fetching in substantial revenue for the market and are providing thrust for the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

The global body scrub market, when considered from a region-specific angle, it included North America, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe. These five regions hold various demographic details that hold the cue to regional success.

North America and Europe are regions with superior body care industries. These two regions are constantly evaluating various market factors to launch their top-class products. High investment capacity of these two regions is also helping in devising better strategies. Research and development sector is getting ample funding and they are launching new products all the time to help the growth of these regional markets. Also, people are better aware of these products and their high expenditure capacity is making the product more saleable.

In the APAC region, this growth is depending a lot on the expansion plans of various global players who consider the region as an untapped one that can be explored well for better growth. Several regional players are also taking advantage of this growing awareness among normal people.

Industry News:

Christophe Robin, recently, launched a body scrub product Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, which includes almond oil that helps in keeping scalp smooth. The product removes all the dry skins to make sure the skin gets a softer texture.

