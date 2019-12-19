Outlook on the World's $1.5Bn Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Plantation Management Systems Market by Type (Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems, and Harvesting Systems), Crop (Coffee, Oilseeds, Sugarcane, and Cotton), Component (Hardware and Software), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart plantation management systems market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 1.5 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period.



The key players in this market include Robert Bosch (Germany), Deere & Company (US), Netafim (Israel), Synelixis Solutions (Greece), DTN (US), AgroWebLab Co., Ltd (AWL) (China), Tevatronics (Israel), SemiosBio Technologies (Canada), WaterBit (US), Phytech (Israel), Rivulis (Israel), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Hidrosoph (Portugal), and AquaSpy (US).



Increase in adoption of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining by farmers and reduction in the wastage of resources and manpower



The major factors driving the growth of the smart plantation management systems market include increasing adoption of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining by farmers and reduction in the wastage of resources and manpower. However, high capital investment in the development of smart plantation management systems is expected to hinder the market growth.



The irrigation systems segment dominates the smart plantation management systems throughout the forecasted period

Smart irrigation systems control and monitor the water scheduling for the plantation crops based on the data collected by the sensors. It reduces the amount of water needed for irrigation, resulting in the reduction of operation costs, specifically for large farmlands. According to the tests by the Irrigation Association (IA) and the International Center for Water Technology (California), smart irrigation systems save around 20% more water than traditional irrigation systems, which is one of the major factors driving its demand in the market.



The software segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period



The software used in smart plantation management systems helps the farmers and plant growers to manage and analyze the data collected from the fields via sensors. Various field operations, such as harvesting, fertigation, and irrigation, can be efficiently monitored and controlled with software, which saves time and increases crop yield. The software makes it possible for the farmers to control and manage their fields with the help of a smartphone, or a laptop, thereby eliminating the need to visit the fields frequently. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the software segment.



The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018



The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This dominance is due to the large cultivation of plantation crops, which include tea, sugarcane, and cotton. Furthermore, this region is characterized by government support to promote the Internet of Things (IoT) in farming, adverse climatic conditions, rise in concerns toward the environment, decrease in productivity, and reduction in the number of farmlands. China is estimated to account for the major market share due to the presence of large cultivation areas for plantation crops, specifically for tea, sugarcane, and fruits.



