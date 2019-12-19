Contraceptive Pills Market to reach USD 20.55 Billion by 2026; Rising Demand for Birth-control Pills from Urban Areas to Fuel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Contraceptive Pills Market Research Report are Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Piramal Enterprises, Allergan, plc, Mylan N.V., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, HLL Lifecare Limited, Merck & Co., Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Contraceptive Pills Market size is projected to reach USD 20.55 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. High degree of unfulfilled contraceptive needs in rural areas in emerging economies is expected to be one of the key drivers for the growth of this market. Data gathered under the Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) conducted between 2005 and 2014 in 52 developing countries revealed that around 8% to 38% of married rural women, aged between 15 and 49 years, faced unmet contraceptive needs. The main reason for this gap is the lack of accessibility and local availability of birth-control pills in these areas. To counter this, governments in many developing and underdeveloped countries are taking efforts to make these modern day medications more accessible and affordable to the rural populace. This will effectively accelerate the oral contraceptives market growth during the forecast period.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/contraceptive-pills-market-101802





Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled “Contraceptive Pills Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Combination Pills and Progestin-only Pills), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGO, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, states that the value of this market stood at USD 13.11 billion in 2018. In addition to this information, the report shares the following insights:

A microscopic analysis of the major factors and drivers shaping the market;

A meticulous research into the most defining regional and competitive dynamics characterizing this market;

An in-depth profiling of the key players operating in this market; and

A holistic study of the different market segments.

Expeditious Need to Curb Population Growth to Feed Market Development

According to the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs, by 2030, world population will reach 8.6 billion and by 2050, it will be 9.8 billion. The prevalent anxiety is that such explosion of numbers will create wide socio-economic imbalances, especially in poor countries. Proactive measures are being taken by governments across the globe about family planning and use of the contraceptives to avoid unnecessary pregnancies. This desperate need to control population growth is expected to be one of the leading Contraceptive Pills Market trends in the immediate future. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of teenage pregnancies, particularly in the U.S. has also emerged as a central factor driving the growth of this market.



Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contraceptive-pills-market-101802





Increasing Popularity of Advanced Contraceptives to Propel the Market in North America

North America is slated to dominate the Contraceptive Pills Market share, since the region generated USD 4.09 billion in revenue in 2018. The primary reason for this is the rising uptake of short-acting reversible contraceptives in the U.S. and patient-friendly reimbursement policies for oral birth-control pills. Europe will emerge as the second leading region in this market, led by France which has the highest birth rate in the region. Better reimbursement policies will also bode well for the market in Europe. Asia-Pacific will record the fastest growth owing to rising number of awareness drives conducted by the government and NGOs. In Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, increasing presence of big pharmaceutical companies and growing literacy rates will drive the market in these regions.

Exciting Opportunities Await Local and Regional Players in the Market

While big companies such as Bayer AG are benefiting owing to their well-established presence, smaller players operating at the local and regional level are also slowly gaining ground in this market. This is a result of launching of innovative products by these players along with certain capacity restrictions hounding the large players.

Key Industry Developments:

December 2019: A team of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a contraceptive pill that needs to be taken only once a month. It is a gelatin capsule that releases synthetic hormones in the stomach, preventing unwanted pregnancy.

A team of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a contraceptive pill that needs to be taken only once a month. It is a gelatin capsule that releases synthetic hormones in the stomach, preventing unwanted pregnancy. August 2017: Lupin Pharmaceuticals voluntarily recalled its contraceptive Mibelas 24 FE from the market in the U.S. as they were purportedly out of sequence.



List of Major Companies Profiled in Contraceptive Pills Market Report are;

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

Piramal Enterprises

Allergan, plc

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

HLL Lifecare Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/contraceptive-pills-market-101802





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Fertility Statistics (2018) Regulatory scenario for key countries Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions Key Industry Trends Government policies & their impact on contraceptives industry New Product Launches

Global Contraceptive Pills Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Combined Contraceptives (E+P) Progestin-only Pills Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Clinics Online Channel Public Channel & NGOs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!



Have Look at Related Market Insights on ( Healthcare Industry ) Research

Browse Related Reports:

Contraceptive Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Male & Female Contraceptive Devices, Technology (Hormonal & Barrier Contraceptives), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channels, Public Channel & NGO & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Contraceptive Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Oral, Injectable, Patches), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Contraceptives Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Contraceptive Drugs & Contraceptive Devices), Gender (Male & Female), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGO & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Women’s Health Technology Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology Type (Surgical, Diagnostic, contraceptive, Labor & Delivery, Critical Care), Indication (Cancer, Infertility, Menstruation, Pregnancy, Post-menopausal Syndrome, Pelvic Disorders, Infectious Diseases), End Users (Hospitals, Obstetrics & Gynaecology Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratory, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)) and Geography Forecast till 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK : +44-2071-939123

APAC : +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | Press Release





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.