JOEY Restaurants Announces New Flagship Location in North Vancouver

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, BC -- JOEY Restaurants are proud to announce the opening of their new waterfront location at Shipyards in North Vancouver on January 23rd, 2020. The new JOEY location is an impressive 9,500 square foot North Shore oasis that features two stories and an iconic patio space of 2,450 square feet, all set on the Lower Lonsdale waterfront with unparalleled views of downtown Vancouver.

JOEY Shipyards will be the 28th location for JOEY Restaurant Group. “We have seen significant growth over the last few years, with successful openings of new JOEY restaurants across Ontario and California,” says Jeff Fuller, CEO of JOEY Restaurants. “We’re very excited to bring our collection of restaurants to North Vancouver and become a part of the local North Shore community. After successfully expanding east and south of the border, we knew opening a location in our own backyard with impressive views of Vancouver’s skyline would be an ideal next step that demonstrates the JOEY brand today.”



JOEY Restaurants are known across North America for their visionary chefs and global cuisine trends. Guests can enjoy popular favorites such as their signature sushi, Bombay chicken, the L.A. celebrity-loved ramen dish, and steak and lobster ravioli. JOEY Shipyard guests can expect to find a variety of dishes from all corners of the world. With an extensive drink menu, JOEY restaurant is the perfect spot for an espresso martini or a refreshing mocktail on the weekend.

“The JOEY menu is created by our award-winning culinary team who have traveled the globe to create this masterful menu of bold flavors,” says Chef Matthew Stowe, Top Chef Canada Winner and Executive Director of Culinary at JOEY Restaurant. Stowe works alongside Executive Chef Chris Mills, who is responsible for developing a team of award-winning Chefs within the group.



The new location will cultivate an interactive atmosphere with something for everyone while maintaining their elevated yet comfortable dining ambiance. The main level features a showcase kitchen providing guests with a view of the chefs, a large island bar with cocktail tables and a dining room where guests can enjoy great views of the water. The second level lounge and dining space is designed with flexibility in mind, suitable for private functions both large and small. Both dining areas open to a large patio with a retractable roof and fire bowls, giving guests the option to dine outdoors throughout all seasons.



JOEY Shipyards has a sleek contemporary design juxtaposed against the industrial surroundings of Shipyards. This new waterfront location features artwork by a number of local artists, such as an impressive light installation by local designer Bocci, and North Vancouver artist Brent Comber who commissioned a number of sculptural art forms for the restaurant, paying homage to the site’s heritage of large marine vessel construction. Finally, guests will be able to admire a bold and captivating piece of art by renowned Vancouver artist Shawn Hunt.



Ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in Canada ten years in a row, JOEY has seen great success in North America due in part to their investment in their employees, with programs such as Red Seal certification, sommelier education, and certified coaching and business courses through Royal Roads University, that focus on leadership, communication, and conflict and risk management skills; a rare opportunity in hospitality.



JOEY Shipyard will open to the public on January 23rd, 2020. For more information on JOEY Restaurants, or to make a reservation, visit their website on www.joeyrestaurants.com.







About JOEY Restaurant Group:

Whether the inspiration comes from just around the corner or a continent away, the JOEY Restaurant Group believes in handcrafted, locally and globally inspired menu offerings. With 27 JOEY Restaurant locations across Canada, Washington and California, our award-winning and inventive culinary and hospitality teams are ready to serve a cosmopolitan tribe of patrons.

