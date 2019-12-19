Tellabs Announces New Leadership Change to Take Next Step in Driving PON Growth

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs Access LLC (“Tellabs”) announced today that Rich Schroder has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Tellabs, replacing former President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Norrod, starting January 1, 2020.



Over the last 15 years, Mr. Schroder has held numerous positions within Tellabs and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he was responsible for all business operations including PLM, R&D, IT, Customer Service, HR, Legal, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations for Tellabs’ products worldwide.

Rich is a telecom industry veteran with past experience running global multi-site organizations in Asia, Europe and across the U.S. on behalf of AFC, Marconi, RELTEC, DSC and Siemens. He has over 30 years of industry experience, with over 25 years of experience in PON technologies, serving all major U.S. telecommunication customers, including AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink and many key enterprise and federal government customers.

Doug Bayerd, Principal at Marlin Equity Partners, said “We are thrilled to promote Rich to President and CEO of Tellabs given his breadth of business, PON and telecom experience coupled with a strategic vision to lead the organization in the next stage of its growth. As the original executive sponsor and R&D VP of the Optical LAN (OLAN) product development, Rich is well-positioned to lead and grow the enterprise and federal government segments while continuing to support, sustain and evolve our Broadband solutions. On behalf of the board, we look forward to working closely with Rich as President and Chief Executive Officer.”

“We also want to thank Jim Norrod for his extraordinary service and all he has done to drive the company forward and position it for future growth.”

“I am very excited with this opportunity and look forward to leading the organization into the next phase of support, development and growth,” said Schroder. “Tellabs remains committed to delivering innovative PON technologies to its customers and creating value across the industry while continuing to serve our customers’ requirements.”

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading the future of networking with access solutions for today, poised to deliver modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people. For more information, please visit www.tellabs.com.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company’s outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 150 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

Media Contact

John Hoover

+1-707-206-1751

john.hoover@tellabs.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0f1839b-3f31-4b54-b512-3b2e8fdc90e4

