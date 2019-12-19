Vivial Surveys Small Businesses, Releases 2020 Digital Marketing Trends

Content includes tips and solutions to help small businesses optimize their marketing efforts in 2020

/EIN News/ -- DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing technology (martech) company Vivial released its 2020 Digital Marketing Trends report, which is a look into the next chapter of online, mobile and social marketing. This report comes at the heels of Vivial’s independent research of small business owners across the U.S., which uncovered key insights about the state of small business marketing.



In a survey of more than 500 small business owners, Vivial found that while 41 percent of small business owners say they do enough marketing to get by, more than a quarter say their lack of knowledge about marketing is hindering their current marketing efforts. The 2020 Digital Marketing Trends report offers actionable tips for content marketing, social media, search engine marketing, SEO and SMS marketing along with compelling statistics that build the case for ramping up digital marketing efforts over the next year.

“Our main goal at Vivial is to make the complex simple. This makes it easier for our customers to increase their visibility and connect with their target audiences,” said Laura Cole, Vice President of Marketing, Vivial. “We’ve developed the 2020 Digital Marketing Trends report to serve as the ultimate guide to help local businesses stay on top of the latest trends and develop a clear marketing strategy for the year ahead.”

Highlights from the report include the following:

Content Marketing – Vivial’s survey found that nearly a quarter of small business owners struggle with producing engaging content on a consistent basis. Yet in 2020 and beyond, content marketing will continue to play a foundational role in digital marketing so SMBs will need to up their content game. Specifically, consumers will be looking for content that goes beyond selling, that is clear and explanatory. With voice and image searches accounting for half of all searches on the internet in 2020, gearing content for voice-activated devices is also a necessity.

