XPO Logistics Finds Majority of US Consumers Are Planning Home Delivery of Heavy Goods in 2020

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), the largest provider of last mile logistics for heavy goods in North America, today released the results of an October 2019 survey showing current trends in e-commerce. The poll of 1,000 US consumers, conducted by independent research firm Statista, found that the vast majority of respondents are planning to buy heavy goods online in the next 12 months:



71% said they are likely to buy goods weighing over 150 lbs. online in the next 12 months.

indicated they will pay for installation services if needed. 50% want to use a smart speaker to check the status of deliveries.

Internet purchases of appliances, furniture and other heavy goods are accelerating as consumers become more comfortable buying high-ticket items online.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “Consumers increasingly value the convenience of buying heavy goods online. They’re also interested in time-saving installation services bundled with delivery. Our ability to provide fast transit, end-to-end visibility and in-home services will help our retailer customers attract more shoppers this holiday season.”

XPO’s proprietary last mile technology offers digital options such as e-rescheduling, feedback loops, voice-activated connectivity through Google Home and Amazon Echo smart speakers, and augmented reality, which shows an item inside the home before delivery.

