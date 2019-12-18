Women's, childrens and adolescent's health and well-being in humanitarian and fragile settings

Humanitarian and development sectors must work together to meet the needs of women, children and adolescents in humanitarian and fragile settings, including access to adequate services and interventions across the life course.

Why are humanitarian and fragile settings a focus area for 2018-2020?

Two billion people – more than a quarter of the world’s population – live in countries affected by acute and protracted emergencies, conflict and fragility. Over 60% of maternal deaths, 53% of under-five deaths and 45% of neonatal deaths occur in these countries2. In 2018 there were 70.8 million internally displaced people, refugees and asylum-seekers, 2.3 million more than in 20173. Universal health coverage and many of the other Sustainable Development Goal targets can only be achieved if urgent attention is paid to humanitarian and fragile settings worldwide and to the health needs of women, children and adolescents caught up in them, including those forcibly displaced.

A range of relevant international conventions, resolutions and agreements are in place, numerous initiatives have been created and guidance materials developed. However, despite several coordination efforts, service coverage remains poor, and there is still considerable fragmentation within and between the humanitarian and development sectors, impeding sustainable action. Moreover, many initiatives focus on one part of the life course and one group of people, without linking them conceptually and programmatically.

What needs to be done?

The Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health calls for coordinated, complementary and concrete actions within humanitarian and development sectors to achieve meaningful and sustainable progress in promoting and protecting health and well-being of displaced women, children and adolescents and those living in humanitarian and fragile settings. Success requires political commitment, increased sustainable and flexible financing for emergency mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery, and building resilient health systems better equipped to meet the health needs of women, children and adolescents.

Responses to the unique challenges encountered in humanitarian and fragile settings must also be informed by high-quality, disaggregated data and monitoring, as well as more effective multihazard risk assessments that consider factors including gender, age, ability/disability and ethnicity.

How is PMNCH making a difference?

PMNCH provides a multistakeholder and multisectoral platform for actors in the humanitarian and development spheres, including affected communities, to share new ideas, experiences and effective approaches for meeting the health and well-being needs of displaced women, children and adolescents and those in humanitarian and fragile settings. PMNCH supports the generation and dissemination of knowledge and evidence to inform policies, programmes and interventions. Its advocacy work focuses on communicating and amplifying findings and recommendations and on increasing political, financial and non-financial commitments.

In the area of accountability, PMNCH facilitates consensus on how to improve and align monitoring and review processes in the development and humanitarian spheres. It also supports efforts to improve the tracking and reporting of Every Woman Every Child commitments relevant to humanitarian and fragile settings.

