Kruger Products becomes the Official Tissue of the Toronto Maple Leafs

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger Products L.P. (“Kruger Products”) today announced a multi-year partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs naming Kruger Products as the Toronto Maple Leafs official tissue partner. As part of the partnership, Kruger Products launched the Toronto Maple Leafs designed boxes, which are available in select stores in the Greater Toronto Area. Three vibrant cube designs showcase the iconic blue and white colours of the Toronto Maple Leafs. This launch extends Scotties Facial Tissue collection to over 50 appealing designs that add the perfect touch of style and comfort to any room.

“Kruger Products is Canada’s leading tissue company with market leading brands like SpongeTowels®, Scotties®’, Purex® and Cashmere®,”. We are excited to partner with the Toronto Maple Leafs and to have been selected as their tissue supplier. We look forward to conducting promotions with a variety of businesses and facilities in the GTA,” said Dino Bianco, Chief Executive Officer of Kruger Products.

“It is always fantastic to work with a deeply rooted Canadian company who produce their products locally,” said Jeff Deline, Chief Revenue Officer at MLSE, “We are excited for our fans to be able to bring Toronto Maple Leafs themed boxes into their homes during the holiday season.”

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada’s leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products has approximately 2,500 employees and has been named a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the previous eight years, named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2019 and ranked 10th among Corporate Knights’ 2019 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. The Company operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

INFORMATION:

François Paroyan

SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Affairs

Kruger Products L.P.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

Francois.Paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

