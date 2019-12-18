Sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR)

Provision of a comprehensive package of services that addresses sexual and reproductive health needs and rights throughout the life course benefits women, adolescents, children and societies at large and is highly cost-effective.

Why is SRHR a focus area for 2018-2020?

Although States have obligations to respect, protect and fulfil rights related to sexual and reproductive health, a growing international backlash has weakened political and financial support for SRHR. The SRHR agenda remains to be achieved, and the roll-back of rights is adversely affecting the health and lives of millions of women, men and young people.

The global momentum for universal health coverage (UHC) provides a unique opportunity to expand access to a full package of sexual and reproductive health interventions. At present, SRHR is not sufficiently prioritized in national health development plans and there are challenges to tracking and analysing data on resource flows for SRHR.

Comprehensive indicators related to SRHR are also lacking, as is follow-up when those indicators identify potential areas for investment and improvement. The lack of gender-, age- and income-disaggregated data continues to hamper informed decision-making on policies and programmes to meet women’s and adolescents’ needs for SRHR.

What needs to be done?

The Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health emphasizes that by strengthening national policies, laws, strategies and programmes to increase access to evidence-based SRHR interventions, countries can significantly reduce morbidity and mortality due to unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, and unsafe abortion.

Ensuring universal access to good-quality, age-specific SRHR information, services and commodities will enable young women to complete their education, decide whether and when to have children, and participate in the labour force – all key factors for the development of inclusive societies and sustainable growth.

Stakeholders across sectors need to work together to address financial and programmatic gaps in the SRHR agenda so that the fundamental rights of every girl and woman are promoted, respected, protected and fulfilled.

How is PMNCH making a difference?

PMNCH is working with partners and countries towards three main SRHR objectives: ensuring that SRHR forms part of the UHC agenda; accelerating progress towards universal access to SRHR services, including comprehensive sexuality education; and integrating SRHR interventions into costed national plans, programmes and strategies, including health financing strategies.

PMNCH supports its members and other partners to enhance coordination at all levels, build consensus around their roles and foster multisectoral collaboration on SRHR-related initiatives. PMNCH synthesizes and disseminates evidence on effective SRHR interventions and successful programme implementation and engages in advocacy to secure political, financial and non-financial commitments to SRHR. PMNCH also facilitates efforts to strengthen accountability processes for SRHR and works with partners to improve the monitoring, evaluation and reporting of SRHR.