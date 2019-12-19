Automotive Trailer Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automotive Trailer -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Automotive trailers are popularly used across the globe for transportation of materials and goods. These vehicles can be towed by hitches and can be further trailed by trucks, cars, SUVs, and traction engines. Some of the common things that are transported using automotive trailers are heavy cargo, bicycles, fishing boats, and mobile homes. The automotive trailers gained immense popularity after the trailers acted as mobile homes and recreational vehicles.

Reduction in cost in terms of fuel consumption & emission, extra carriage capacity of the automotive trailers, and their environment-friendly nature impact the growth of the market. In addition, high maintenance cost, reduced resale value, as well as the development of the transportation and logistics industry also affect the growth of the global automotive trailer market. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the market growth.

The global Automotive Trailer market was valued at 22400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 29900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Trailer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Trailer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

It studies the global Automotive Trailer market in terms of certain market segments to enable a better understanding of each market segment’s growth potential. We look at all possible growth drivers for the market and any impediments that may hinder the growth of the global Automotive Trailer market in the future. All relevant governmental regulations regarding the Automotive Trailer market, environmental impact and such like are throughly examined.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Trailer manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd

Schmitz Cargobull Aktiengesellschaft

Wabash National Corporation

Great Dane

Dennison Trailers Ltd.

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Hyundai Motor Group

Humbaur GmbH

Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd.

Böckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH

The report provides data on the global Automotive Trailer market through segmentation and evaluation of key metrics in addition to regional analysis. Together with other industry-specific segmentation, the report covers global and regional markets. The segmented research aims to gain reliable and tailored data on the global Automotive Trailer market.

Dry Van & Box

Refrigerator

Chemical & Liquid

Tipper

Flatbed

Others (Bottom Dump and Cargo)

Two-wheeler & Bike

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

1 Industry Overview of Automotive Trailer

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Trailer

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

8 Automotive Trailer Major Manufacturers Analysis

