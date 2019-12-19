Aglaia Oncology Funds and Sinzer - Grant Thornton Launch Dedicated Life Sciences Impact Measuring and Reporting Suite

Enables visibility for investors of social impact realized by their investments

Suite demonstrates value beyond financial profits

Easily to adapt tool covers over 50 parameters

BILTHOVEN, The Netherlands, December 19, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Dutch life sciences investor Aglaia Oncology Funds, today officially launches its ‘Life Sciences Impact Suite’, a groundbreaking tool enabling measurement and reporting of the social impact realized by investments, alongside financial performance. The suite has been developed in collaboration with consultancy firm Sinzer – Grant Thornton, as a means to accelerate the impact movement and to challenge the Fund industry to demonstrate value beyond financial profits.

Aglaia Oncology Funds is a life sciences investor focusing on the fight against cancer. As such, Aglaia offers investors a combination of an attractive financial and a social return, by improving patient outcomes, quality of life and realizing a number of other socio-economic benefits. Whereas reporting financial performance of investments is a no-brainer, no social impact reporting system existed for the life sciences industry. Hence, Aglaia set out to develop such a system by establishing a collaboration with impact consultancy Sinzer – Grant Thornton, having a proven track record in impact reporting in other sectors. Together they developed a fully dedicated, highly versatile and flexible web-based platform for impact measuring and reporting in the life science field: the Life Sciences Impact Suite. After successful implementation of the Life Sciences Impact Suite by Aglaia, Sinzer- Grant Thornton now offers this tool to any stakeholder in the life sciences community such as investors and biotech companies.

Fifty parameters The Life Sciences Impact Suite contains four building blocks, covering over 50 parameters on innovation, clinical trials, socio-economic aspects and finance. The tool can be easily adapted for new users according to their own needs and specifications.

Mark Krul, partner at Aglaia, commented: “The Life Sciences Impact Suite has proven to be an excellent tool to quantify and report the non-financial results of Aglaia’s portfolio companies to our investors. We are excited to contribute our share in impact measurement and reporting, in order to support the life sciences industry to accelerate towards a more patient-oriented system.”

Emma Verheijke, partner at Sinzer, adds: “We believe in ‘impact at scale’ by directing capital to effective solutions. In order to realize that, consistent measurement and reporting of impact is key, as well as using insights to improve results and the investment approach going forward. The Life Sciences Impact Suite offers a tool to do exactly that. By making the Suite available to the wider market, we aim to contribute to the maturity of the impact investment space as a whole and the life sciences sector in particular.”

About Aglaia Oncology Funds Aglaia Oncology Funds invests in early-stage oncology drug development companies. Aglaia has a proven track record in selecting and maturing early-stage breakthrough inventions that have the potential to transform cancer treatment. Aglaia offers investors an opportunity to combine an attractive financial return with a meaningful impact on healthcare and society.

About Sinzer - Grant Thornton Sinzer is part of Grant Thornton, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent assurance, tax and advisory firms, made up of 53,000 people in 135+ countries. These firms help dynamic organizations unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, forward looking advice. Proactive teams, led by approachable partners in these firms, use insights, experience and instinct to understand complex issues for privately owned, publicly listed and public sector clients and help them to find solutions.

Grant Thornton’s Biotech & Life Sciences team helps pharmaceuticals, medical-devices, bio-engineering and other medical research companies to achieve real competitive advantage, now and into the future. A comprehensive range of services enables life sciences companies to secure their growth at all stages of development, from pre-clinical research to development, commercialization and product sale.

Contacts

Aglaia Oncology Funds Mark Krul, Partner +31 30 2296090 krul@aglaia-oncology.com

Sinzer – powered by Grant Thornton Emma Verheijke, Partner, Specialist Advisory +31 6 54 39 7363 emma@sinzer.org

For media LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam Leon Melens +31 6 538 16 427 lmelens@lifespring.nl

