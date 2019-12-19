Angola, Ethiopia intensify contacts to ensure signing of agreements

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 19 - Angolan and Ethiopian delegations held new consultations meeting on Tuesday to ensure the signing of General Cooperation Agreement between the two Governments, states a note from Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia. ,

According to the source, the consultations are also related to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Angolan and Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Ministries, as well as visa suppression in service and diplomatic passports.

To this purpose, the Angolan Ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco da Cruz, has met with the Ethiopian Director for Central and Southern Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mohammed Seid, to discuss the arrangement of the meeting between both countries' Foreign Affairs ministers.

The meeting between the top diplomats of Angola and Ethiopia is scheduled for February 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Still, with regard to the strengthening of bilateral relations, delegations from both countries met on 6 December in Luanda.

The Angolan delegation was led by director for Africa, Middle East and Regional Organisations Afonso Evaristo Eduardo, and the Ethiopian side by the permanent secretary for Africa, Middle East and African Union, Woinshet Tadesse .

It was decided at the meeting that the legal instruments will be signed on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in February 2020 in Addis Ababa.

Angolan Ministry of Fisheries has pledged to cooperate in Continental Fisheries, Aquaculture and partnerships in products import and export.

The country also intends to cooperate with Ethiopia in the areas such as Historic Tourism, Travel Agencies and Tourist Operators.

In addition to the agreements signed in 1977 in Transport sector and in view of the current demand, the sector expressed interest to overhaul them and set other cooperation areas such as maritime, railways and roads.

