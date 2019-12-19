Spain's Hotel Market: 2019-2025 Analysis & Forecast Report - Extended Stay Operators Eye Growth Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Hotel Market, Numbers & Forecast by Type (Luxury, Upscale, Midscale, and Budget & Economy), Ordering Platform (Online, Offline), Region, Hotels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spain's Hotel Market is expected to be USD 24.1 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
In the year 2018, Spain, with 82.6 Million, received the 3rd highest number of tourists after France (90 Million) and United States (81 Million). However, in terms of tourism revenue, Spain was the second highest globally, only behind the United States but more than France.
All these factors make Spain one of the faster-growing hotel markets across the world. Spain's hotel market has grown extensively in recent years, and it is projected to grow during the forecast period. With the continued growth of tourism, rapid economic growth, and the medium population base, natural resources, Spain has many international and domestic hotel brands and hotel groups.
According to our study, the rapid growth in the international tourists are driving the tourism industry as well as the hotel industry and increasing the demand for the development of new hotels across Spain. By the year 2019 to 2020, Spain will open more hotels in cities like Madrid 3 hotels with 854 rooms, Barcelona 3 hotels with 422 rooms, with more cities to follow a similar trend, which is covered in this report. Investment activity is booming in Spain. Last year, after the United Kingdom, Spain was second in terms of investment volume.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Importance of the Tourist Industry for the Spanish Economy
- Recent Market Activity
Challenges
- Growing Competition
- Hyper Competition
- Hotel Transparency - Value vs. Price
- Cultural and Language Differences
Opportunities
- Extended Stay Operators Eye Growth Opportunities
- Future of Hotel Investment in the Resort Destinations
- Refurbishment / Rebranding of Existing Properties
By Hotel Type - High-End Hotel Market Dominates the Spain Hotel Market
The report studies the market for the following hotel segments: High End, Mid Scale, and Budget. The high-end hotel dominates the hotel market in Spain.
By Ordering Platform - Online Hotel Booking Market is steadily Growing
The online hotel booking market is steadily increasing in the hotel industry in Spain. This study includes two kinds of the platform for ordering: Online and Offline. The online hotel industry is expected to develop tremendously by 2025.
By Region - Spain Hotel Market
This report covers the status of 4+ Star, 3 Star, and 2 Star Hotels in Barcelona, Madrid, Gran Canaria, Ibiza & Formentera, Canary Islands, and Others. Each region offers the following information:
- Number of Room
- Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)
- Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
- Occupancy Rate
Hotel Analysis
- Meli Hotels International
- Barcelo hotel group
- NH Hotel Group
- TUI Hotels & Resorts
- Marriott International
All the hotels have been studied from two viewpoints
- Recent Developments
- Revenue
Hotel Type- Spain Hotel Market & Numbers
- Luxury Hotel
- Upscale Hotel
- Mid Scale Hotel
- Budget Hotel
Ordering Platform - Spain Hotel Market
- Online
- Offline
By Region - Spain four-plus star, three stars and two-star hotels Status
- Barcelona
- Madrid
- Gran Canaria
- Ibiza & Formentera
- Canary Islands
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7m1gtn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.