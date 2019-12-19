Analysis on the World's $15+ Billion Meal Kit Market, 2019-2025 - The Online Market is Growing Tremendously

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meal Kit Market Global Analysis by Country, Ordering Method (Online, Offline), Category (Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian), Type (Fresh Food, Process Food) & Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of global meal kit market. The Global Meal Kit Market is estimated to surpass US$ 15.5 Billion by the end of the year 2025.



In the United States and European region, the demand for processed meal kit is observed. The global food processing meal kit market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The main factors driving the global market for meal kit are; the world's rising working professional, Preference for nutritional comfort, Changes in the operation of food service, growing urban population, Tendency to reduce food waste, Customers looking for quick service in the collection and purchase of food products, The increasing availability of fresh food items, Increasing trend of the idea of meal kit, Adoption of trouble-free preparation of food by working professional and increasing number of kitchen-savvy customers etc.



United Sates holds the Major Share in the Global Meal Kit Market



In this report, we have done complete assessment of top countries in the global meal kit market. The country we have covered are: United States, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Germany, France, United Kingdom and Others The report provides all the historical and forecast market value for each country. United Sates holds the major share in the global meal kit market.



Non-Vegetarian Segment Dominates the Global Meal Kit Market



In this report we have covered market by product category. Two types of market covered in this report: vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Non-Vegetarian market is dominating however vegetarian market is also playing a significant role in this market place.



Online Market is growing Tremendously



Online market is growing tremendously in the global meal kit market due to rising internet penetration across all parts of the world, growing tech-savvy population and availability of cheaper smartphones especially in the developing countries. Digital boom has created positive impacts on this market place. Offline is still favorable shopping method for those consumers who are not interested in subscription models.



Market Share Analysis - Global Meal Kit Market

By Country

By Product Category

By Product Type

By Ordering Methods

By Country - Global Meal Kit Market

United States

Canada

Australia

China

Japan

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Others

By Category - Global Meal Kit Market

Vegetarian

Non-Vegetarian

By Type - Global Meal Kit Market

Fresh Food

Process Food

By Ordering Methods - Global Meal Kit Market

Offline Meal Kit

Online Meal Kit

Company Analysis

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.

Goodfood

HelloFresh

Marley Spoon Inc.

Home Chef (Acquired by Kroger Co.)

