Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Markets, Forecast to 2025 - Adoption of Non-invasive Technologies and Awareness Regarding the Significance of Transcatheter Devices Drive Demand

This latest study provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Transcatheter Heart Valve Market. According to the report, the Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market will be $8 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

In the past few years global transcatheter heart valve replacement market has emerged as one of the best investment sector in the medical device field. Primarily due to more number of patients are opting for surgical and minimally invasive replacements. According to the American heart association, valvular diseases are rising at an alarming rate among the geriatric population as they are more susceptible to cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. The transcatheter heart valve is the new invention in the medical field and its getting popular day by day since it has several advantages over open heart surgery.



Factors driving the Transcatheter Heart Valve Market



Transcatheter heart valve is growing very fast and it's expected to continue growing in future too; adoption of non-invasive technology, awareness regarding significant of transcatheter device, growing per capita disposable income, rising healthcare infrastructure, technology innovation, companies getting fast approval from FDA and CE, older technique of replacing heart valve is getting obsolete, easier to use and less mortality rate over conventional surgical methods etc. Besides, success rate of replacing aortic and mitral heart valve using transcatheter is quite better over the traditional approach.



Heart Valve Market Insight



In this report the market is divided into two parts such as transcatheter aortic heart valve replacement and transcatheter mitral heart valve replacement. Transcatheter technology came first in aortic heart valve replacement followed by mitral heart valve replacement. Some important considerations have been taken in the market forecast such as clinical trials, fast approval of product by FDA and CE and effectiveness of transcatheter technology over conventional surgery.



Heart Valve Volume Insight



The number of patients replacing the heart valve using transcatheter is increasing rapidly, mainly because of the less mortality rate and less invasive technology. Right now the number of heart valve replacement is quite less as the number of medical technicians and medical professionals who can perform heart valve replacement are small. But as medical professionals and medical technicians will be able to use this technology, the possibility of increasing its number is quite high.



Heart Valve Regional Insight



As transcatheter aortic heart valve replacement came into practice long ago, it is mostly used across developed and developing country, but the transcatheter mitral heart valve replacement is a relatively new technology so it is being used in a developed country and few developing countries.



This report studies the Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Market and Volume from 2 viewpoints by Mechanical Heart Valves and Tissues Heart Valves and further 10 and 2 viewpoints by Region in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Market (TMVR).



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Transcatheter Heart Valve Market - Global Analysis

2.1 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Market

2.2 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Market



3. Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Patient Numbers



4. Market Share - Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Analysis by Position (TAVR and TMVR)



5. By Region - Market Analysis

5.1 United States TAVR Market

5.2 Germany TAVR Market

5.3 China TAVR Market

5.4 France TAVR Market

5.5 Italy TAVR Market

5.6 Japan TAVR Market

5.7 Spain TAVR Market

5.8 United Kingdom TAVR Market

5.9 India TAVR Market

5.10 Brazil TAVR Market



6. By Region - Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Patient Numbers

6.1 United States TAVR Patient Numbers

6.2 Germany TAVR Patient Numbers

6.3 China TAVR Patient Number

6.4 France TAVR Patient

6.5 Italy TAVR Patient Numbers

6.6 Japan TAVR Patient Numbers

6.7 Spain TAVR Patient Number

6.8 United Kingdom TAVR Patient Numbers

6.9 India TAVR Patient Numbers

6.10 Brazil TAVR Patient Numbers



7. Region - Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Market

7.1 Europe TMVR Market

7.2 United States TMVR Market



8. Region - Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Patient Numbers

8.1 Europe TMVR Patient

8.2 United States TMVR Patient



9. End-User - Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market & Patient Numbers

9.1 Hospital Market

9.2 Hospital Patient Numbers

9.3 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

9.4 Ambulatory Surgery Center Patient Numbers



10. Edwards Life sciences Corporation - Company Analysis

10.1 Merger / Acquisitions

10.2 Sales Analysis



11. Boston Scientific Corporation - Company Analysis

11.1 Merger / Acquisitions

11.2 Sales Analysis



12. Asahi Kasei Group - Company Overview

12.1 Sales Analysis



13. Medtronics - Company Analysis

13.1 Merger / Acquisitions

13.2 Sales Analysis



14. Growth Drivers

14.1 Increase in Prevalence of Heart Valve Disease in Elderly Population

14.2 Growing Prevalence of Mitral Regurgitation and Severe Aortic Stenosis Disorder



15. Challenges

15.1 High Costs of Transcatheter Heart Valves



