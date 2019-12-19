Japan's Outbound Tourism Market, 2019-2025: Breakdown by Country, Purpose and Booking Method

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Outbound Tourism Market, Tourists Numbers, Countries (Aus, IND, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, US, UK), Purpose of Visit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan Outbound Tourism Market is anticipated to be more than US$ 49 Billion by the end of the year 2025.



Travel and tourism in Japan are expected to perform positively during the forecast years. The Abenomics-led economic recovery in Japan improved consumer confidence and encouraged an increase in leisure and recreational activities. In 2018 Japan was the second largest overseas source to the United States. Japanese tourists spending in United States was fourth highest after China, Mexico and Canada.



Outbound Tourists Travelling Time Period in Japan



1. Year-end vacations (last week in December until just after the New Year)

2. Golden Week (at the end of April month and early May is a series of 4 national holidays) and

3. Obon (occurs around 15 August coinciding with school holiday of the year) are three peak holiday periods in Japan.



Growing Sub-Sectors for Japanese Tourism

Senior citizens travel segment is showing good growth potential. Although, the Japanese population is slowly decreasing, but the number of Japanese aged 60 or more are growing. These senior citizen populations have time and money to spend on luxury tourism.

Special Interest Tours (SITs) these tourists generally travel with other tourists who share the same interests and have the potential to become repeat travelers. For example: Sports spectator of Olympics, baseball, soccer, UNESCO World Heritage Site tours, Art and cultural tours like visiting museums and going to concerts, theaters.

Almost all public and private schools organize school trips, including international trips, for their students. For the year 2017-2018, a total of 895 Japanese high schools sent their students on the international trip outside Japan. Out of these 895 schools, 202 schools choose United States as its travel destination.

By Country; United States is most attractive place for Japan Outbound Tourism Market



In this report, we have analyzed 9 most popular tourists destinations for Japanese Outbound Tourists. In this research report, we have done a complete analysis of each country in terms of the number of tourists numbers, average length of stay, average expenditure per tourists per trip, total expenditure & forecast.



The countries analyzed in the report are as follows: Australia, United States, Singapore, United Kingdom, India, South Korea, Hong Kong & Taiwan. United States is most attractive place for Japan outbound travellers market.



By Purpose; Holiday is main purpose for Japan Outbound Tourists



Holiday is main purpose for Japan Outbound Tourists. The 4 segments covered in the report are Holiday, Visit Friends & Relatives (VFR), Business (MICE), & Others (Medical Treatment and Education).



By Booking Methods; Internet is clear dominating Booking Method for Japan Outbound Tourism Market



In this report, we have done comprehensive analysis on Japan outbound tourism market by booking methods. There are various kinds of booking methods used by Japanese outbound tourists like Internet, Travel Agency Outlets, Mail order/telephone, Airlines etc. Internet is clear dominating Booking Method for Japan outbound tourism market.



In this report, we have considered 6 Major Points for Each Country Analysis

Total Tourists in the destination country

By Purpose Tourists (Holiday, Visit Friends & Relatives, Business, Others)

Average Length of Stay

Total Market

By Purpose Market (Holiday, Visit Friends & Relatives, Business, Others)

Average Expenditure per person per trip

By Purpose - Outbound Tourists Market & Numbers in Japan

Holiday

Visit Friends & Relatives (VFR)

Business

Others

By Booking Methods - Outbound Tourism Market in Japan

Internet

Travel agency outlets

Mail order/telephone

Airlines

Don't know because don't book myself

Others

By Country - Outbound Tourists Numbers & Market in Japan

Australia

India

China

Hong Kong

South Korea

Taiwan

Singapore

United States

United Kingdom

