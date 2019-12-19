Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Report 2018-2022 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - American Iron & Metal, ArcelorMittal, Aurubis, Gerdau & Nucor
The global scrap metal recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Recycled scrap metal is a key raw material across various industries such as automotive, construction, and power, and thus is an integral contribution the global economy.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in role of metal recycling in key industries. Recycling has witnessed increased importance in key industries such as healthcare and automotive. Vendors are also recycling metal instruments and devices used in hospitals and clinics.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the innovations in purification of scrap metal. The vendors are looking at innovative methods to purify contaminated steel scrap obtained primarily from the construction sector.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increase in traffics for steel imports. The uncertainly in trade of steel and aluminum among the leading countries will affect the global scrap metal recycling market during our forecast period.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the Key vendors in this market space?
Market Dynamics
- Increase in prices of raw materials
- Increase in tariffs for steel imports
- Concentration of the steel industry
Key vendors
- American Iron & Metal
- ArcelorMittal
- Aurubis
- Gerdau
- Nucor
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCRAP TYPE
- Segmentation by scrap type
- Comparison by scrap type
- Ferrous scrap - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Non-ferrous scrap - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by scrap type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Innovations in purification of scrap metal
- Concentration of the steel industry
- Recycling of precious metals from smartphones
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Iron & Metal
- ArcelorMittal
- Aurubis
- Gerdau
- Nucor
PART 15: APPENDIX
