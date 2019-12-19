The winter edition of the Dennemeyer IP Quiz: Test your IP knowledge and support global reforestation

This winter, prove your Intellectual Property know-how while helping Dennemeyer contribute to global reforestation.

HOWALD, LUXEMBOURG, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holidays mean gifts galore, but one of the most meaningful ways you can exemplify the spirit of the season is to give back to the planet itself. At Dennemeyer, we believe wholeheartedly that the world's businesses must take on the mantle of sustainability-focused philanthropic efforts, which are the center of our 2019 winter IP Quiz! This time around, we are focusing on support for campaigns fighting the threat of climate change through a wide variety of reforestation activities all over the world. And we're calling on you to get involved and help us donate as much as possible.All you have to do is play the game. Prove your knowledge of global Intellectual Property law and procedure at various levels, along with a handful of surprise trivia thrown in to make it interesting!Correct answers to any of the quiz's questions will result in a donation of €2 from us to our partner organizations focused on global reforestation. You can raise the stakes and enter to win one of three recycling and sustainability product kits, as long as you register here Players have the option to choose their quiz difficulty:● Light snow: Five questions, devised for those with novice-to-moderate knowledge of the IP universe;● Winter storm: Double the difficulty with 10 questions!Remember: You are on the clock for every question, so think quickly!Anyone can play and help Dennemeyer donate to our partners in environmental advocacy, but only those who register can be eligible to make it to the final championship and win!Join us in supporting reforestation this winter and play now The Dennemeyer Group has been providing services for the global protection and management of Intellectual Property rights since 1962. Dennemeyer offers a diverse service portfolio, which includes administrative IP services and software, IP law firm services (Dennemeyer & Associates), IP consulting (Dennemeyer Consulting) as well as semantic patent search software and AI-based analytics (Dennemeyer Octimine). The way Dennemeyer helps its customers succeed has remained the same throughout the years with highly integrated and flexible IP services, superior service quality, a high degree of innovation and reasonable costs.



