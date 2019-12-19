Wind Energy as the Most Environment Friendly Source of Energy to Boost the Global Market at CAGR of 3.8% 2019-2025

Tubular Steel Wind Tower Market

The report provides the historical as well as present growth parameters of the global Tubular Steel Wind Tower market.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research has recently added a new report titled, “Global Tubular Steel Wind Tower Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application.” According to the report, the global tubular steel wind market was worth US$4610 mn during 2018 and is expected to rise to US$6230 mn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1085758/global-tubular-steel-wind-tower-market Wind Energy to Gain Serious Momentum as it Proves to be SustainableThe major factor driving the market is the increasing demand for renewable resources to fulfil the economic development and increasing population. Tubular steel wind tower has good dynamic behaviour, provides ease of fabrication and protection against corrosion, is light to transport, simple erection procedures, and ecologically stable.The need of the hour demands sustainable energy solutions as the world is tackling with the climate change concerns. This form of power generation is preferred over fossil fuels as it does not emit any CO2. The energy invested in building, operating, and dismantling a tower can be recovered within a few months of operation.Wind energy is a clean fuel source as it does not pollute the air like other power plants that operate using fossil fuels such as natural gas and coal. It does not contribute in atmospheric emissions that leads to greenhouse gasses and acid rain. It is a sustainable and an unconventional source of energy. It is also one of the lowest-priced renewable energy technologies.Offshore Segment to Reap as it Generates more EnergyOffshore tubular steel wind tower is likely to augment in the market as the wind is faster in water than it is on land and this results in increased energy production. The wind speed in water is steadier compared to land and thus is a more reliable source of energy.China Potentially can Lead the Market as it has the Largest Wind Power StationNorth America has the largest number of wind farms in the world thus, this region is expected to lead the global market. China has the second largest number of wind power plants in the world with one of the largest wind farm in the world, named Gansu Wind Farm.The U.S. is expecting US$70 bn offshore wind energy farm market by 2030. The offshore wind power plant has the potential to produce 2,000 GW of electricity per year. Maine State is trying to achieve deepwater projects by experimenting with floating wind energy technology that will provide green, clean electricity to thousands of coastal communities.The key players operating in the global tubular steel wind tower market are Trinity Structural Towers, CS Wind Corporation, DONGKUK S&C, KGW, and Vestas.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours (USD 3,350): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/0f4523a45bdf1ab3b836cef538155752, 0,1,Global-Tubular-Steel-Wind-Tower-Market-Report-History-and-Forecast-Breakdown-Data-by-Manufacturers-Key-Regions-Types-and-Applicatio



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.