On-demand Laundry Service Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Global Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On-demand laundry services refer to organizations that provide services such as dry cleaning, folding, washing, and ironing of clothes whenever there is a need from the customer. Such services are devised depending on the type of clothing and the type of treatment that is best suited to maintain the longevity of the market. Use of online platforms like mobile applications for laundry services according to the customer’s demands is also regarded under on-demand laundry services. The on-demand laundry service usage is trending highly among the fast-moving and career-oriented people that have a busy schedule.

Further, high performance is essential for the provision of clustered, on-demand, fault-tolerant, scalable solution to customers. One of the foremost factors that is contributing to the speedy growth of the global on-demand laundry services market is the mounting internet penetration in various parts of the world. Increasing adoption of smartphones has led to a rising number of consumers adopting internet connectivity. This, in turn, is supporting the exposure of on-demand laundry services to a higher range of population, hence, supplementing the market growth over the forecast period. Plus, vendors have started providing a huge range of services such as pick and drop facility, package deals, and competitive pricing. All these factors have enhanced the growth of the global on-demand laundry services market over the assessment period.

The rising change in lifestyle of consumers in most parts of the world, and ascending disposable income of such consumers has enabled them to avail such services easily and on a regular basis. Growing preference towards the use of products and services that encourage higher comfort has also provided growth impetus to the global on-demand laundry service market. However, innovations in the traditional laundry services and product innovations are expected to hamper the market growth for on-demand laundry service market.

Market Segmentation

The global on-demand laundry service market is studied for a segmentation that has been carried out on the basis of product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the global on-demand laundry service market is segmented into dry cleaning, general washing, and delivery service. Based on application, the report has mentioned the market segments of residential use and commercial use.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global on-demand laundry services market is segmented into the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is further segmented into India, Indonesia, China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. North America is further segmented into Canada, the US, and Mexico. South America is further segmented into Brazil, Chile, and Colombia. Europe is further segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Switzerland. The MEA is studied for the segments of Egypt, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Among these regional segments, the APAC region is estimated to witness widespread proliferation in the use of on-demand laundry services owing to the rising shift in consumer preferences towards the usage of convenient products and services.

