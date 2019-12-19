Paints & Coatings Additives Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2025

Paints & Coatings Additives Market - 2019-2025

Paints & Coatings Additives Market - 2019-2025

Market Overview



The market for GCC paints and coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the Increasing focus on tourism and construction.

Saudi Arabia is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Water-borne technolgy is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The construction industry in Asia-Pacific is expanding at a very rapid rate primarily in major economies such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. This is majorly due to the increasing urbanization, industrialization, rising population, along with increase in middle-class disposable incomes. Additionally, the entry of major construction players from the European Union into the lucrative markets of countries, such as China, in the recent years, has further fueled the industry expansion.

The other major end-user industry is automotive.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DowDuPont

Solvay

AkzoNobel

Arkema

Lonza Group

Asahi Glass

Daikin Industries

Ashland

Dynea AS

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

The Lubrizol Corporation

Segment by Type

Biocides

Dispersants & Wetting Agents

Stabilizers

Defoamers and Dearaters

Others

Segment by Application

Architectual

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Others

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Key Market Trends

Increasing Focus on Tourism and Construction to Drive the Market

Saudi Arabia is the most active player in the Middle Eastern construction industry. In 2018, the total value of Saudi Arabian capital projects was valued at approximately USD 1.2 trillion, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, with USD 713 billion and USD 215 billion, respectively.

The construction market in the United Arab Emirates has been stable and has witnessed a positive trend in the recent years. The total value of the United Arab Emirates' contract awards in 2018 was been USD 31.6 billion, as compared to USD 28.6 billion in 2017.

Kuwait also is showing a strong incentive to focus on the infrastructure, and to invest in expanding its activities in the sector. New residential projects are also being developed in the country. Some other projects include, a railway system (total worth USD 18 billion) and an airport, in the northern part of the country (worth USD 12 billion). The main focus is on PPP (Public-Private-Partnerships) projects, to minimize the risk and boost the commercial returns.

Oman and Bahrain are also showing a promising future in terms of construction. Both have project pipelines, and have put lots of effort in developing their infrastructure and diversifying their economies. Bahrain’s focus is on housing regions and transport infrastructure. The expansions, of the new rail system and the airport (both owned by the Ministry of Transportation), are two of the most notable forthcoming projects.

Currently, the overall construction industry in the region is full of substantial opportunities, both for contractors and investors. This growing construction industry in the region is expected to drive the market for paints and coatings, in the coming years.

Water-borne Technology to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

The VOCs released from solvent-borne coatings is the core reason for the manufacturers switching to water-borne coatings.

Apart from this, other properties, like low odor, more durability, and more block resistance make water-borne coatings more preferable to solvent-borne coatings.

There are many regulations from several governments, which support water-based coatings. These are usually used in several applications, which include transportation, building & construction, and industrial applications.

In recent times there has been a propensity to seek coatings with high usability, and water clean-up characteristics among the users.

Water-borne coatings meet the requirements and facilitate low viscosity as well, without the addition of low-molecular weight monomers.

Hence, water-borne technology is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the aforementioned reasons.

Competitive Landscape

The market for GCC paints & coatings market is partially consolidated as majority of the market share is divided among few key players. Some of the major companies of the market include Akzo Nobel N.V., National Paints Factory, Jotun A/S, and Jazeera Paints, among others.





Customization of the Report

Value chain analysis

Consumer behavior analysis at country level

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) basic information;

2.) the Asia Paints & Coatings Additives Speaker Market;

3.) the North American Paints & Coatings Additives Speaker Market;

4.) the European Paints & Coatings Additives Speaker Market;

5.) market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) the report conclusion.



