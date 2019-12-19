Professional Fine Artist and Author Paul Steucke to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The courage to create: whether you’re staring at a blank page or a blank canvas, you have to start with something. It's a continuous process of finding the thread to see if that thread turns into a rope. And it does, frequently.

Fine artist Paul Steucke is the author of Heading Home, 122 full color pages displaying over 90 paintings. Steucke is known for his virtuosity, his choice of subjects, his sense of composition, and his use of color.

“The creative process is the opposite of science. It’s more dreamlike,” says Steucke, “Even though I've done it hundreds of times, I am knowledgeable that it will evolve, and I can decide how I’m going to present it.”

A public affairs officer for 17 years in Anchorage, Steucke is best known for his paintings of Alaskan landscapes and the humble lives of the people who live there.

“I'm always seeking for the spirit of the moment. That's always the first goal,” says Steucke. “You've got to be able to feel it, and that comes from the heart. If the images are striking, anybody who looks at that painting can feel it.”

“My work is realistic. I've tried painting abstract, but it doesn't hook me. It doesn't move me. I like to paint something I can see,” says Steucke. “The cover of Heading Home is a good example of that because it captures a moment in that very small village, a Sunday morning, a small lady in a red jacket walking down the street. It's very detailed.

Steucke's art captures the strength and emotions of his subjects, showing facets that we might otherwise miss.

“If you're doing a portrait, as an artist, you're responsible in your heart to represent that person as they are and their spirit; somehow you'd have to find their spirit and bring it into the canvas. All my paintings have that very strong spiritual aspect.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Paul Steucke in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on December 20th at 3pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.paulsteucke.com

Heading Home is available on Amazon



