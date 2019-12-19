Distillation Systems Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Distillation Systems Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

December 19, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Distillation Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Distillation Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Distillation Systems market. This report focused on Distillation Systems market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Distillation Systems Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GEA

Alfa Laval

SPX Flow

Sulzer

Core Laboratories

Pilodist

Anton Paar

Praj Industries

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

EPIC Modular Process Systems

Bufa Composite Systems

Bosch Packaging Technology

Overview:

Distillation is the process of separating different substances from a liquid by the process of boiling and condensation The materials are selective on the basis of their volatility. The applications of distillation has increased significantly. The rise in distillation in various industrial activities have further fueled the demand.

Petrochemical refinery and alcoholic drinks are two major application segments of the distillation systems industry, which have shown the significant growth since last decade. Global scarcity of water and its resources is another major factor driving the demand demand for distillation units worldwide in water treatment.

The Global Distillation market is estimated to be worth $6.1 Billion in the year 2018, and is expected to reach $8.8 Billion by 2025, growing at a strong CAGR of 5.5% for the period 2019-2025

Segmentation:

The distillation systems market is segmented based upon technique, component, application, operation, process and region.

Based upon Technique, the distillation systems market is categorized as

• Fractional

• Steam

• Vacuum

• Multiple-Effect

Based upon Component, the distillation systems market is categorized as

• Column Shell Segment

• Adapters

Based upon Application, the distillation systems market is categorized as

• Water Treatment

• Food

• Beverage

• Petro-Chemical

• Pharmaceutical

• Chemical

Based upon Operation, the distillation systems market is categorized as

• Continuous

• Batch

Based upon Process, the distillation systems market is categorized as

• Multi component

• Binary

Based upon region, the distillation systems market is categorized as

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Regional Analysis:

North America is the market leader in terms of demand and revenue in Distillation systems market. The region has a world class manufacturing, automotive and construction industry and relies heavily on research and development. United States of America is a major global player from the region.

Europe is the next major market for distillation systems. Heavily organized manufacturers and superior technology and infrastructure are some major reasons for the growth in demand in the region. A strong economy with high purchasing power are factors favoring high growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The region has a high population density and high demand for distillation systems. Rapid urbanization, emerging industrialization and rise in agriculture and transport infrastructure are major drivers in the region.

A growth in disposable income among consumers, increase in demand for steel related products in transportation, agriculture and automotive are driving factors for the region

China and India with high population density are the most lucrative regions for the growth of distillation systems.

Industry News:

• Massive urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies have boosted the industrial growth across various distillation systems.

• A rise in demand for distilled products, such as alcoholic beverages, distilled spirits and petroleum has propelled the growth of distillation systems.

• Agriculture Industry have benefited tremendously with distillation systems with bio refineries using distillation systems to produce bio fuel. The demand for alternate sources of fuel has furthered the demand.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Distillation Systems Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

