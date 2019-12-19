Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes market. This report focused on Dental Bone Graft Substitutes market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Overview

Dental bone graft substitutes are ceramic substances that are used to fill and help in forming new bone. They felicitate new bone formation by acting as a mineral tank. When new bone forms it replaces the bone graft. Bone grafting is a surgical procedure where an incision is made to the gum and grafting substitutes are added inside. According to global research, 90 % of bone deformity is observed in geriatric patients and they are the market drivers. The causes for bone deformity include diseases or trauma. With government ready to spending on oral healthcare sector, the global market is growing with innovations in dental bone graft procedures. The dental bone graft substitutes market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 9.95 in the period of 2019-2025.

With more activity from the dental grafts players in the developing economies, the market growth is promising in the future years. The main constrains in the dental bone graft substitutes market includes the high rate of reimbursement and constant pricing pressure among competitors. Another notable market constraint is the various rules and regulations on the use of dental devices and the innumerable compliance requirements. Despite these constraints, the market is on upward rise as there are many key players and market is well segmented across the globe

Overall, the dental bone graft substitutes market is on upward growth and this can be attributed to increase in aged population and innovative bone graft procedures using new age technologies in the dental field.

Market Segmentation

The key segments for the dental bone graft market are:

1. Type based

The different types of dental bone graft substitutes include

· Synthetic bone grafts( ceramic, Tricalcium phosphate etc)

· Xenograft

· Allograft

· Demineralized allograft

· Bio absorbable repair membrane ones

· Non bio absorbable repair membrane ones

2. Material based

There different kind of dental bone graft substitutes materials used is:

· Injectable

· Granules

· putty

3. Application based

The different application techniques are also an important factor in market segmentation.

· The socket preservation method

· Ridge augmentation method

· Periodontal defect regeneration method

· Implant bone regeneration method

· Sinus lift technique

4. End user based

End users also decide the market and in this market

· Dental clinics are the most dominant key player

· Research and dental laboratories

· Specialty clinics

5. Geography based

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific are key players in dental bone graft substitute market.

6. Product based- bio-oss, osteograf, Grafton and others

Detailed Geographical market segmentation

In the United States, the market is subdivided into North and South America. The Europe market is further divided into Western and Eastern Europe with Germany, Italy, France and UK being the key players. The Asia pacific market is divided into Japan, China, India, Australia and republic of Korea. Interestingly the Middle East market for dental bone graft substitutes comprises of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

Top Market players

The top market players include renowned companies from United States, Ireland, and Switzerland. The British editorial society of bone and joint surgery has recorded that in 2015 around 2.2 million bone graft procedures were performed globally. Europe is dominating the innovation sector with government ready to spend for healthcare sector. They are coming up with novel bone graft designs that include restorative and reconstructive dental procedures. In Asia Pacific more number of heath care organizations are sprouting which is a welcome change for the dental bone graft substitutes market.

Latest Industry News

In 2017 a new bone graft has been introduced in the market that acts as a substitute and can be used for maxillofacial surgery. It is an inductive collagen matrix that can be mixed with patient derivative and this product has been a runaway hit that increased the manufacturer’s market share .In 2019, a new graft named demineralized bone matrix has been launched in Japan and it has acquired PMDA approval. This bone substitute is bone graft extender and void filler. This product has increased the sales pitch of its manufacturer with increased number of customers for the dental bone graft substitutes in the US.

