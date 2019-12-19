Staci Wells of Zen BooTique to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You can be comfortable and stylish at the same time.

Staci Wells is the co-owner and CEO of Zen BooTique, an online wellness boutique created for women to feel relaxed in their clothes.

“Most clothes for women are tight. I want to represent all sizes of women,” says Staci. “Someone who is size 3X should be able to wear the same thing as someone who is a size medium. So I tried to create a collection of styles to fit a complete lifestyle, from work, to working out, to vacationing.”

For 10 years, Staci’s extensive knowledge of women's fashion and accessories experience has allowed her to develop a concierge style of customer service in the art of personal styling. Zen BooTique’s products, which include everything from pants, tops, sweaters to sweatshirts, cardigans, leggings, are classy, sophisticated and stylish for all facets of mind, body and spirit.

“This has always been my dream,” says Staci. “It’s all about spiritual wellbeing, being at peace, centered, creating balance and having fun at the same time.”

Staci says Zen BooTique is the result of a spiritual journey filled with love, peace and harmony that inspired her to create a unique shopping experience centered on mind, body and spirit.

“This is how I live my life,” says Staci. “I just created a vision to follow that path.”

Staci was also inspired by her love of pugs, specifically her pug Boo. Zen BooTique plans to donate a portion of all sales to the Pug Club of America Rescue Fund.

Says Staci: “Being pug lovers and pug owners and having the pug as our theme is a way to give back to the community,”

CUTV News Radio will feature Staci Wells in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on December 20th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Zen BooTique, visit www.zenbootique.com



