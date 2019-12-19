Global Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth Rates

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global refractive surgery devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.18 billion at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2022.

The global refractive surgery devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.18 billion at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2022. A significant driving factor for the growth of Refractive surgery devices and equipment market is an increase in the geriatric population worldwide with eye disorders. Age related macular degeneration is the major cause of loss of vision over the age of 65 years. The rising elderly population throughout the year increases the demand for refractive surgeries.

The refractive surgery devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of refractive surgery devices. The refractive surgery devices are used to improve or correct the refractive errors such as nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), presbyopia or astigmatism. These devices include excimer lasers, YAG Lasers, microkeratomes and femtosecond lasers.

The global refractive surgery devices and equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The refractive surgery devices and equipment market is segmented into microkeratome, excimer lasers, femtosecond lasers, YAG lasers.

By Geography - The global refractive surgery devices and equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America is expected to be the largest region in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively.

Trends In The Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market

The focus areas for many companies in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market has shifted towards increasing technological advancements in the field of refractive surgery. Advanced technologies used for correcting refractive errors expand the scale of the treatment, reduce the time and labor costs.

Major players in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market include Alcon, J & J, Zeiss, Bausch and Lomb (Valeant), Ziemer Ophthalmic

