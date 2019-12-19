HEPES Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “HEPES Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

The HEPES Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

HEPES stands for the (4-(2-hydroxyethyl)-1-piperazineethanesulfonic acid). HEPES is considered a zwitterionic organic chemical buffering agent. Molecular biology, cell culture, and biochemical researches use this HEPES. The product is best in maintaining the physiological PH, even when there is a change in the carbon dioxide concentration that can not be found in the bicarbonate buffers, which are commonly used in the cell culture. As the temperature decreases, dissociation also decreases in the HEPES. This product is often compared with water.

HEPES can maintain its enzyme structure in a better way then the buffering agents.

Because of its property of functioning in the low temperature, HEPES, when exposed to light, produces hydrogen peroxide, which is not good. HEPES are generally recommended to be kept in darkness as much as possible. This is done to prevent the oxidation. The market report provides detailed information on the profiles of the key vendors operating in the world HEPES market along with their market shares and profit in the global industry. The research report provides information on the current market status and also presents a forecast of the global and the regional market of HEPES.

The report throws light on the historical value of the HEPES market during the year 2017. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market value of the HEPES during the period 2017- 2025. The report has covered the critical data on the trends and opportunities in the HEPES market, major regional markets, and the global market value for HEPES. The report provides an in-depth overview of the HEPES market and provides information on the market growth analysis that is performed based on the historic and future aspects of the overall HEPES market.

The key players covered in this study

Sigma-Aldrich

Formedium

AMRESCO

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Caisson

Lonza

MAC GENE

GE Healthcare

Biological Industries

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation of the HEPES market is done on the basis of product types, end-users or applications, regions and the major companies operating in the HEPES industry. These segments have been divided under the classifications of their own.

Market segmentation of the world HEPES market based on product type-

• Buffering agents

• Crystalline powder

Further, the market of the HEPES has been segmented on the basis of end-user/ application. The market report throws light on the following application segments-

• Protein extraction

• Cell culture and others

The HEPES has also been segmented on the basis of the major companies that are operating at the global and regional level. The report talks about some of the major global manufacturers of HEPES.

Regional Overview

The study on the regional segments of the global HEPES market has been conducted by the report based on the data collected from the local markets based on the market size, growth rate (CAGR) and the forecasts. The major regions or countries in this study are Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia), North America (US, Mexico, Canada), Europe (UK, Italy, France, Russia, Spain, Germany), South America (Argentina, Brazil), and the Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia). The regional market data collected for the study has been classified under production, apparent consumption, export, and import data along with each end-user consumption in the HEPES market regionally.

Industry News

Lonza Company is considered as a leading manufactured of HEPES. The CEO of the company Mark Funk will be stepping down from his position. It was said that Funk is leaving the company because of his personal reasons. Christoph Maeder, a board member had said that “with respect to the Mark Funk request the board has to thank him for his service at Lonza and wish him best for his new adventures”. The chairman Albert Baehny will be serving as the next CEO of Lonza.

