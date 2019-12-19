Global Nutritional Supplements Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

The global nutritional supplements market registered a record amount of $115.06 billion in the year 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% between the years 2018-2025. The rise in the health-conscious individuals, coupled with rapid globalization, has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. On the other hand, the increase in the number of chronic diseases is expected to affect the market positively. The industry is expanding rapidly and hence attracted the attention of global investors.

When it comes to global nutritional supplements, the industry is marked by several critical leading factors. The easy availability of products, robust supply chain, and positive feedbacks from the customers has helped the industry grow exponentially. On the other hand, the intense research and development in the field have worked out in favor of the industry. The growing awareness and promotion through word of mouth also play a critical role in the growth of the industry. With the rise in per capita, the sector is expected to grow exponentially all across the globe.

However, despite the growth opportunities, the industry is looked at with skeptic's eyes. The ancient beliefs and the presence of alternatives have been hurting the growth prospects of the industry. On the other hand, a vast number of people depend upon natural solutions to take care of the industry. This, in turn, has dampened the growth prospects of the industry. However, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects, and the industry may see a surge in the days to come.

Segmentation

The global nutritional supplements industry can be segmented upon a wide range of factors, with each factor playing a crucial role in the growth of the sector. Some of the leading factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the ingredients, form, application, and end-user. Based on the ingredients, the industry is segmented into vitamins, botanicals, proteins, omega fatty acids, and others. On the other hand, based on the form, the global nutritional supplements industry can be segmented into tablets, capsules, liquids, gummies, soft gels, and several others. While, based on the application, the sector is segmented into energy & weight management, anti-cancer, diabetes, and others. Based on the end-user, the industry is segmented into adults, pregnant women, children, infants, and geriatric.

Regional Overview

The global nutritional supplements industry finds its most significant share in North America. The rising numbers of vegans, coupled with increasing awareness about nutritional supplements, has worked out for the industry in the region. On the other hand, the growing population and the rapid expansion of the retail sector in the Asia Pacific region has helped the industry grow by leap and bound.

Industry News

A latest report highlighted the growth aspects of the global nutritional supplement industry. The reported highlighted key drivers of growth and the major players in the industry. The report as discussed the role of technology as an enabling factor.

