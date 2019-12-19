Assessment Of Civil Engineering Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

Global Assessment Of Civil Engineering Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The comprehensive assessment of civil engineering registered a global high in the year 2018 and is expected to grow exponentially all across the globe. The industry is expected to cross a significant milestone in terms of revenue by the year 2024. The global assessment of the civil engineering industry can be segmented into multiple factors that play a crucial role in the growth of the sector. Rapid developments in terms of infrastructure, coupled with rising awareness among companies, have helped the industry grow by leap and bound.

When it comes to a global assessment of civil engineering, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The rapid globalization, coupled with the requirement of software to assess the needs of infrastructure management products, has worked out in favor of the industry. On the other hand, the reasonable pricing of software solutions has worked out in support of the industry. The industry is still in its nascent stage and is expected to flourish in recent years.

However, despite the advantages, the global assessment of the civil engineering industry is looked at with skeptic's eyes. Lack of awareness, coupled with a lack of expertise in software solutions, has hurt the growth prospects of the industry. However, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects of the industry and hence has attracted the attention of potential customers all across the globe. The industry has a lot of scopes to expand and, therefore, cannot be ignored at all costs.

Key Players

AECOM Technology

Jacobs Engineering

SNC-Lavalin’s

HDR

URS

Foster Wheeler

Fluor

AMEC

Kentz

CH2M Hill

Segmentation

The global assessment of the civil engineering industry can be segmented on several factors, with each element playing a crucial role in the growth of the sector. The segmentations allow one to look at the industry from different perspectives and hence have clear, unbiased opinion on the same. Two significant factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are product type and application. Based on product type, the industry is segmented into planning and design, maintenance, and construction. While on the other hand, based on application, the industry is segmented into real estate, industrial, and infrastructure.

Regional Overview

The global assessment of the civil engineering industry finds its largest market in the Asia Pacific region. The construction of new infrastructure, coupled with intensive renovation tasks carried out by the government, has helped the industry grow exponentially in the area. India and China lead the race, followed by significant geographies in North America and Europe. However, the global slowdown has been hurting the growth prospects of the industry. However, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects, and the industry may see a significant high in the years to come.

Industry News

A latest report highlighted the growth opportunities for the Asia Pacific region with respect to the infrastructure development. The increase in spending is expected to affect the spending aggressively and will help with the tourism industry too.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion



