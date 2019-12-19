LINCOLN PROJECT STATEMENT ON THE IMPEACHMENT OF DONALD JOHN TRUMP

Today Marks the Beginning of the End of Trump's Presidency

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Jennifer Hornmedia@lincolnproject.us Lincoln Project Statement on Trump’s ImpeachmentToday Marks the Beginning of the End of Donald Trump’s PresidencyToday, for only the third time in our nation’s history, an American president, Donald Trump, was impeached. This constitutional condemnation of the occupant in the highest office of our nation blares from the galley of the people’s House, echoes through our country’s institutions, and is heard throughout our communities. Today, we can see the beginning of the end of Trumpism.The constitutional burden of holding a trial and determining President Trump’s fitness now falls to the United States Senate. We expect each senator, regardless of party, to defend the American Constitution and to put country over partisanship. While we do not know whether the US Senate will remove President Trump, the Lincoln Project will be working ever day between now and next November to ensure the defeat of Trumpism at the ballot box.Trumpism will not survive when it is flanked by honorable men and women who believe that our country, our institutions, and our people, are more important than one man’s unbridled, unchecked, and unrestrained ambition.Our nation is suffering from self-inflicted wounds that will fester uncontrollably until Donald Trump and Trumpism are defeated. This is our mission and our duty.To join us in this fight and learn more about how you can help, please visit www.lincolnproject.us and follow us on Twitter @projectlincoln ###Paid for by The Lincoln Project.Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.



