Novo Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on December 18, 2019 at which all resolutions were passed, being:



the re-election of the incumbent directors of the Company, being Michael Barrett, Greg Gibson, Quinton Hennigh, Rob Humphryson, Akiko Levinson, and Eric Sprott;

the re-appointment of EY Australia, appointed as auditor of the Company on May 10, 2019, as auditor of Novo;

approval of the possibility of Kirkland Lake Gold (“ KLG ”) becoming a Control Person (as defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) to allow KLG to exercise previously issued share purchase warrants of the Company; and

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 13,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com



On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“Quinton Hennigh”

Quinton Hennigh

President and Chairman

