Hoyer Discusses Today’s Impeachment Vote on CBS News

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) was live on CBS News this afternoon to discuss today’s impeachment vote. Below are excerpts from the interview and a link to the video:    
“…Members are not considering whether this is going to help or hurt them in their election. They may have views on that. What they are really considering… is their personal responsibility, their oath of office, their pledge to defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America.”

“…Democrats saw our national security and the integrity of our elections being undermined… It was then, and only then, that the majority of Democrats came to a conclusion that this is not conduct that could be condoned; that, in fact, [it] was against the interest of the United States, our national security, and our election integrity, and it was then and only then we acted.”

