Hoyer Discusses Today’s Impeachment Vote on CBS News
“…Democrats saw our national security and the integrity of our elections being undermined… It was then, and only then, that the majority of Democrats came to a conclusion that this is not conduct that could be condoned; that, in fact, [it] was against the interest of the United States, our national security, and our election integrity, and it was then and only then we acted.”
