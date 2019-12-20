Hockey Super League Christmas Showdown: Saints Pro Hockey Academy vs Red Wings HC - Dec. 23rd @ 7pm @ Grant Fuhr Arena

HSL Christmas Showdown - Saints Pro Hockey Academy vs Red Wings HC

The HSL PREP Division features 2005 born players eligible for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. The Christmas Showdown is a rematch of the 2019 HSL Championship.

The majority of WHL and Jr. A scouts have not seen the WHL Bantam draft eligible players competing in the HSL. The Christmas Showdown provides an opportunity for all to view these talented athletes.” — Marc Kronewitt - HSL and SPHA Co-Founder

SPRUCE GROVE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hockey Super League HSL ) is proud to announce the Christmas Showdown presented by Silent Ride Charters will be played at Spruce Grove's Grant Fuhr Arena, Monday December 23rd with puck drop at 7pm. The Christmas Showdown features 2019 HSL PREP Division Champion Red Wings Hockey Club versus the undefeated U14 PREP Saints Pro Hockey Academy."We are very impressed with the skill level and team play in the HSL U14 PREP Division. We recognize that the majority of WHL and Jr. A scouts have not seen the WHL Bantam draft eligible players competing in the HSL. The Christmas Showdown provides an opportunity for all to view these talented athletes born in 2005 and 2006" stated HSL and SPHA Co-Founder Marc Kronewitt.Brant Middleton SPHA U14 PREP Head Coach believes that he has the high quality prospects that will impress those looking at players for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft "We are lead offensively by Cade Meiklejohn who is gifted with the puck and has an exceptional shot" Meiklejohn leads the HSL U14 PREP Division with 37 Goals and 20 Assists in just 16 games, "all of our lines compete, have lots of skill and we want to be hard to play against every shift. We have several players that I believe will compete for WHL and Jr. A roster spots in the future. "The Hockey Super League has expanded to 61 teams in 8 Divisions for the 2019-2020 winter hockey season and now includes three teams from BC "Over the past 3 seasons the HSL has attracted many of the top hockey players in Alberta from the 2010 age groups all the way up to the 2005s in U14 PREP. The HSL and franchise teams provide one the best hockey development programs in the world and we are proud to see the progression of our athletes and the quality of game play at HSL Showcases. The HSL is changing the game of hockey through our focus on player development and we look forward to a great game on Monday" stated Kronewitt.The Christmas Showdown is a no charge event and donations will be accepted at Grant Fuhr Arena for the Parkland Food Bank. If you can not attend the game, the Christmas Showdown will have a full professional broadcast that will be streamed live on YouTube.

HSL Christmas Showdown Live Stream on YouTube



