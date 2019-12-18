Technology Veteran Charles Marsh Joins Montreal-based AI Start-Up Deeplite as Chief Commercial Officer

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deeplite, Inc., a Montreal-based start-up that uses artificial intelligence (“AI”) to automatically make deep neural networks faster, lighter and energy-efficient - creating Lightweight Intelligence - today announced the appointment of successful Canadian technology sales leader Charles Marsh as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Marsh brings years of success in business acceleration for start-up high tech companies, from early stage to successful exit, most recently as Global Head of Sales for Mnubo Inc. The appointment of Mr. Marsh is an important step as Deeplite’s software platform approaches general availability.Deeplite is an automated proprietary solution that allows AI teams to optimize their deep learning models making them smaller, faster and more energy efficient for deployment in the cloud or at the edge. Deeplite optimized models significantly reduce cloud expenses for cloud-based AI solutions and can enable direct deployment to edge devices such as autonomous cars, IoT devices and smartphones, creating new opportunities for applications such as computer vision and medical AI, without being tethered to the cloud.“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the fantastic Deeplite team to drive the commercial strategy for this unique AI approach and leading-edge technology. I believe that Lightweight Intelligence will be the catalyst to bring AI to devices we use on a daily basis and change the way we live,” said Charles Marsh, Chief Commercial Officer of Deeplite, Inc.“As an accomplished business development executive, Charles brings the required experience to lead the design and launch of Deeplite’s go to market strategy”, said Nick Romano, CEO of Deeplite, “As a key member of our leadership team, his experience in successfully executing marketing, sales and operations focused plans will be instrumental to our growth plans.”Charles Marsh is a seasoned business leader with extensive experience in accelerating market growth for technology companies, both regionally and globally. Charles has enjoyed great success at start-up companies in Montreal, with two successful exits at OZ Communications Inc. and Mnubo Inc. Charles holds a B.A. (Hons.) in Business Decision Analysis from the University of the West of England, Bristol, UK and as a passionate sportsman, coaches junior rugby, while also holding a position on the Board of Directors for Westmount Rugby Club.About DeepliteFounded in 2018 and based in Montreal, Deeplite is an AI software company dedicated to enabling deep learning in the devices we use every day. Deeplite researches, designs and develops intelligent optimization software powered by reinforcement learning to make Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) faster, smaller and energy-efficient from cloud to edge computing.Deeplite has received many industry recognitions including being named a 2019 Canadian Innovation Exchange (CIX) Top20early company and the 2019 Innovation Award Quebec. Deeplite is currently participating in both the MobilityXlab and L-Spark QNX autonomous vehicle accelerator programs. For more information please visit www.deeplite.ai



