Robert Fripp’s Introduction To The Guitar Circle Four-Day Event To Be Held in Saratoga Springs, NY October 22- 26, 2020

Robert Fripp’s Introduction To The Guitar Circle Four-Day-Long Event

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, USA, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AN INTRODUCTION TO THE GUITAR CIRCLEOctober 22-26th. 2020If music is to enter our world, the role of the audience is as necessary as the role of the musician.So, for the first time in the life of Guitar Craft and the Guitar Circle, we are inviting audients to this Intro, to learn the techniques and approaches available to Crafty Guitarists.Music has its own intelligence, but can music change the world? If so, how? How does a musician become present in the place within them where music lives, or visits for a while? How is an audient present within themself when music visits? How does music come into our lives? What is involved in the process of musical performance?For those interested in guitar playing, work will be on acoustic guitars in the New Standard Tuning – CGDAEG. Guitar meetings / workshops will be in groups of all sizes, including individual meetings with the Guitar Buddies.This Introduction to the work of the Guitar Circle will also include classes in Alexander Technique, Orchestral Maneuvers, T’ai Chi, Zen meditation, The Process Of Performance, and Doing Nothing – As Much As You Can!There is nothing solemn about any of this, and I’m intending to have a good time. This is an approach to play, playing, serious play and playing seriously.I recommend that everyone come with an aim.You are invited.Robert FrippFriday 8th. November, 2019;Middle England.Click below for full details...An Introduction to the Guitar Circle with Robert Fripp4 DAYS AND NIGHTS OF ZEN AND THE ART OF GUITAR!Robert Fripp’s Introduction To The Guitar Circle is a four-day-long event for guitar players and music-lovers of all levels, interests, and tastes. Whether you are a master player, a beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, our four-day programs offer activities and workshops for you. The environment is strictly non-competitive and is about immersing oneself in the joys of music and our lovely Fall Foliage surroundings of Saratoga Springs, NY! Robert Fripp’s Introduction To The Guitar Circle will only be open to participants who are 18 or older.Some of the activities at this event will include:Introduction to the New Standard TuningWorking in a Guitar CircleHow to Play Schizoid Man!The Right HandThe Left HandFingerboard ExercisesCounting and RhythmHow to Make and Recover from MistakesProper PostureThe Practice of Doing NothingThe Alexander TechniqueTai ChiMeditation and MindfulnessWalking MeditationAudience CraftSCHEDULE & ITINERARYOur full schedule will be announced in the spring, but every day will be filled with classes, workshops, concerts, and personal instruction led by Robert and his team of coaches and musicians. Listed below is an example of a typical day.TYPICAL DAY7:00am – 7:45amMorning sitting (led by Robert)8:00am – 9:30amBreakfast and Q&A (for Robert and staff)10:00am – 11:00amMultiple Breakout Sessions #111:15am – 12:15pmMultiple Breakout Sessions #212:30pm – 1:00pmTai Chi or wellness workshop1:00pm – 2:30pmLunch and Q&A (for Robert and staff)3:00pm – 4:00pmMultiple Breakout Sessions #34:00pm – 5:00pmTea time and Q&A (for Robert and staff)5:15pm – 6:15pmMultiple Breakout Sessions #46:30pm – 7:00pmTai Chi or wellness workshop7:00pm – 8:30pmDinner and Q&A (for Robert and staff)9:00pm – 11:00pmHouse of Guitars, Concert or some other activity involving everyoneDuring Robert Fripp’s Introduction to the Guitar Circle, nothing is compulsory but some things are necessary. Robert feels strongly that alcohol and drug use are incompatible with this work and are strongly discouraged. Hey, the anticipated polyrhythms* alone are enough to deter anyone from even thinking about drinking! So, any participant who partakes in drugs or alcohol during the event may be asked to forego participating in our activities. Thank you for your cooperation.*Polyrhythms: The simultaneous combination of contrasting rhythms in a musical composition. Rhythmic conflicts, or cross-rhythms, may occur within a single metre (e.g., two eighth notes against triplet eighths or worse!) and may even be reinforced by simultaneous combinations of conflicting metres. You will happily experience some of these during Robert’s event!FEATURED ARTISTSROBERT FRIPPGuitarists and MoreFeaturing members of the League of Crafty Guitarists, Orchestra of Crafty Guitarists, The California Guitar Trio, a host of wellness and lifestyle coaches and more!For more information: https://robertfrippsguitarcircle.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.