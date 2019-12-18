Federal Reserve Board launches new Twitter account highlighting research published in the Board's working papers and notes series, other staff articles, and conferences

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday launched a new Twitter account aimed at increasing access to the research done by the more than 400 economists and other research staff at the Board. The new accountâ€”@FedResearchâ€”will highlight research published in the Board's working papers and notes series, other staff articles, and conferences.

Staff members at the Board conduct research on a wide variety of topics in economics and finance. The Board's Finance and Economics Discussion Series and its International Finance Discussion Papersâ€”along with the FEDS Notes seriesâ€”offer a venue for Board staff to publish their work to stimulate discussion. The papers and notes reflect the views of the individual authors and do not communicate policy positions of the Board or the Federal Reserve System.

The Board's @FederalReserve Twitter account will continue to provide official news and information about the Board.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.